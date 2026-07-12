Zen Browser Experience and Firefox Partnership

Recently, I have been trying to take some time to come back to blogging, an activity that I really enjoyed and let me record all my learning in the world of FLOSS.

So, these are the new experiences I had:

1. Zen Browser

I do not remember how, probably it was thanks to a Reddit post, but I came across Zen Browser. Or maybe it was a YouTube video? In any case, the author, a long time Firefox user, described a new browser that was very strange at first, but that that author ended loving.

Since Firefox has always been my browser of choice, I grew curious about this new software that was, in fact, very unusual: its features did not seem to make a lot of sense to me (just as the author described when first using the browser). Tabs arranged in a vertical fashion? Multiple spaces? Design whose main purpose was not to be intrusive but that did not sacrifice functionality? Privacy-oriented?