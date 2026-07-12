news
Zen Browser Experience and Firefox Partnership
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New Adventures: Zen Browser and Mageia 10
Recently, I have been trying to take some time to come back to blogging, an activity that I really enjoyed and let me record all my learning in the world of FLOSS.
So, these are the new experiences I had:
1. Zen Browser
I do not remember how, probably it was thanks to a Reddit post, but I came across Zen Browser. Or maybe it was a YouTube video? In any case, the author, a long time Firefox user, described a new browser that was very strange at first, but that that author ended loving.
Since Firefox has always been my browser of choice, I grew curious about this new software that was, in fact, very unusual: its features did not seem to make a lot of sense to me (just as the author described when first using the browser). Tabs arranged in a vertical fashion? Multiple spaces? Design whose main purpose was not to be intrusive but that did not sacrifice functionality? Privacy-oriented?
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Mozilla
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Mozilla ☛ Wrexham AFC and Firefox announce a multi-year, front-of-kit partnership
We don’t put our name on much. So when we do, it means something.
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