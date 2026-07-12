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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2026



Quoting: You paid me, a long-time Linux user, to use Windows 11 exclusively for a month: here’s how it went – OSnews —

I also had to perform the first portion of the installation process – the WinPE section – with just my keyboard, since apparently, my trackpad was not supported and did not work at all. Once the system went through its first of what would be many reboots to come and loaded into the phase of the installation where you’re actually already running Windows 11, my trackpad came to life, but without any gestures support – so no scrolling. Not a gamebreaker or anything, but definitely annoying.

A bigger issue was that the Wi-Fi 7 Intel BE200 chip in my laptop was not supported out of the box by Windows 11. This meant that I had to install these drivers during the installation process, which involves going to the Intel website and finding the correct drivers to use. To make this process more obtuse and less intuitive, you can’t use the normal driver installer; you have to specifically opt for the “Intel® PROSet/Wireless Software and Wi-Fi Drivers for IT Administrators“, download the ZIP, unpack it on a different computer, put the unpacked drivers on a USB stick, and point the Windows 11 installer to this USB stick.

Mind you, the BE200 chip was launched almost three years ago, and there’s no excuse for Windows 11 not supporting this chip out of the box – like Linux does.