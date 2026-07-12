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KDE: Koko, Plasma, and Tips
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Improving Koko (Part 1 of 2)
Myself and others have been contributing to Koko under the banner of Techpaladin Software. Here’s what we’ve been up to over the past year.
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I (heart) details.
Most people will see a "webcam" with a overly large lense. Some people might notice the reflections. Almost nobody will notice the tiny details inside the lens itself, the subtle changes in materials, the little bits of visual noise that stop things from feeling too artificial, ors the writing o around the lense repeinting KAMOSOLENS 2026. And yet they are there.
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It's FOSS ☛ Avoiding Vendor Lock-in By Using KDE Plasma As Personal Knowledge Base
Exploring a rudimentary style of notes management with Markdown and KDE Dolphin. Sometimes, simplicity is the best solution.
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.28: Microslop Moment, Rustification, Brave New features, KDE Plasma Tips and Meme Distro and More
K in KDE stands for Kustomization.