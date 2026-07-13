HackerBox has released Issue 0128, titled “Mesh Deck,” a DIY communications platform built around a ProMicro nRF52840 development board, an SX1262-based LoRa module, a GPS receiver, an OLED display, and a miniature QWERTY keyboard. The kit focuses on assembling and configuring a portable Meshtastic node for decentralized messaging without cellular or internet service.

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Coming two months after PeaZip 11.1, the PeaZip 11.2 release introduces read support for Zeno IMproved (.ZIM) archives, which are used for Wikipedia and Project Gutenberg data dumps, improves the auto-refresh functionality of the file manager, and improves drag and drop from system/apps to PeaZip and the internal drag and drop menu.

System76 has been teasing us with the Frosted Glass effect for a while now, and we thought we’d have to wait until the major COSMIC 2.0 release of the Rust-based desktop environment to enjoy it. But Frosted Glass is finally here now and rolling out to current Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS users.