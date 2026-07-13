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LinuxGizmos.com

HackerBox 0128 Mesh Deck explores LoRa communication with Meshtastic

HackerBox has released Issue 0128, titled “Mesh Deck,” a DIY communications platform built around a ProMicro nRF52840 development board, an SX1262-based LoRa module, a GPS receiver, an OLED display, and a miniature QWERTY keyboard. The kit focuses on assembling and configuring a portable Meshtastic node for decentralized messaging without cellular or internet service.

armStone MX8ULP packs NXP i.MX 8ULP into a 100mm Pico-ITX single board computer

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 12th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

PeaZip 11.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Is Out with Support for ZIM Archives

Coming two months after PeaZip 11.1, the PeaZip 11.2 release introduces read support for Zeno IMproved (.ZIM) archives, which are used for Wikipedia and Project Gutenberg data dumps, improves the auto-refresh functionality of the file manager, and improves drag and drop from system/apps to PeaZip and the internal drag and drop menu.

First Look at COSMIC Desktop Environment’s Frosted Glass Effect

System76 has been teasing us with the Frosted Glass effect for a while now, and we thought we’d have to wait until the major COSMIC 2.0 release of the Rust-based desktop environment to enjoy it. But Frosted Glass is finally here now and rolling out to current Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS users.

Debian 13.6 “Trixie” Released with 124 Bug Fixes and 120 Security Updates

Coming less than two months after Debian 13.5, the Debian 13.6 release is here to provide users with updated ISOs for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

Internet Society

How Local Peering Is Strengthening Africa’s Internet

Only 36% of people in Africa are online, according to 2025 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates. But every year, more are connecting, creating new opportunities to access education, government services, information, and economic growth.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2026

Fading Apple Box Label

Updated This Past Day

  1. How We Do Techrights (and What's Changing Next Week)
    Many former news sites no longer yield much non-meaningless news (not anymore); there's a gap to be filled

    New

  2. Links 12/07/2026: Palantir Unrest and Wireshark 4.6.7
    Links for the day
  3. Links 12/07/2026: New Instrument Time and PalmOS Experiences in 2026
    Links for the day
  4. Red Hat Staff Says IBM Policy Has Stigmatised Him as a Tool and a Slopper With Plagiarism Tools
    IBM is killing Red Hat with slop
  5. Freedom of Choice or Freedom Versus Choice (or When All Choices Are Incompatible With Freedom)
    When some business asserts that it gives people different options, then it can rightly argue that it offers some choices, but that is not the same as freedom
  6. Techrights IRC Turns 5 Without a “Code of Conduct”, “Code of Conduct Committee”, and All Those Bureaucratic Nightmares
    18+ years if one counts our time in Freenode as well
  7. Why U No Use AI???
    Many hype waves come and go
  8. There Are Still Slopfarms in Google News
    Google is trying to participate in if not lead this pyramid scheme
  9. The Cyber Show Explains How Slop and Promotion of Slop is About Taking Control Away From Computer Users
    "On making a trustworthy machine"
  10. Keeping Available the Site at All Times
    Informal arrangements and crowdfunding keep our work available despite resistance (including from people who break the law)
  11. What If "Era of AI" and "AI Revolution" (Fake News) Never Happened?
    So how much longer before the bust (or bubble-burst)?
  12. GNU/Linux Approaches 5% in Australia
    5% by year's end?
  13. Europe/EU is Moving Towards Independence, Fast to Adopt Free Software
    More and more states (governments, public sector) in Germany are dumping Microsoft
  14. GNU/Linux Grows at the Expense of Windows
    People who want to get work done already left Windows
  15. Tux Machines Growing as a Volunteers-Run Site
    Historically the site did not have many original stories, but this changed as the audience grew and the site gained more recognition
  16. Links 12/07/2026: European Commission Versus ‘Addictive Design’, "Google Loses Final Appeal Over $4.7 Billion EU Android Antitrust Fine"
    Links for the day
  17. GNU/Linux Market Share Increases Some More Today, statCounter Measures It at 7.3%
    Will more such thresholds and records be broken?
  18. Gemini Links 12/07/2026: Studying Languages and 2026 Old Computer Challenge (OCC)
    Links for the day
  19. EPO "Cocaine Communication Manager" - Part XIII - At the EPO, Cocaine Addicts and Their Friends Are "Protected Class"
    What does that tell us about the EPO?
  20. Increasing Output by Focusing on Originals
    It's probably more important to carry on with these than it is to keep abreast of non-crucial news
  21. Amid Strikes and Industrial Actions, Young Professionals at the European Patent Office (EPO) Kept on 'Short Leash', According to the Local Staff Committee The Hague
    Issues affecting Young Professionals
  22. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  23. IRC Proceedings: Saturday, July 11, 2026
    IRC logs for Saturday, July 11, 2026
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2026-07-06 to 2026-07-12
    4741 /irc.shtml
    3131 /index.shtml
    2749 /browse/latest.shtml
    2367 /browse/index.shtml
    1765 /n/2026/07/06/Community_Sites_Need_Genuine_Collaboration_and_True_Autonomy.shtml
    1442 /o/2023/04/05/easyos-5-2-1/index.shtml
    1412 /n/2026/02/12/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1288 /n/2026/02/12/Windows_Has_Become_Increasingly_Irrelevant.shtml
    1196 /n/2026/02/10/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1193 /n/2026/07/08/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1178 /n/2026/02/12/State_of_the_Slop_Slopfarms_Containment.shtml
    1164 /o/2016/12/16/new-linux-mint-releases-2/index.shtml
    1140 /o/2017/05/09/coreboot-openstack-summit/index.shtml
    1126 /n/2025/01/07/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    1121 /n/2026/02/12/Microsoft_Slop_CEO_Speaks_of_Layoffs.shtml
    1100 /about.shtml
    1043 /n/2026/02/13/IRC_Proceedings_Thursday_February_12_2026.shtml
    840 /n/2026/07/06/Free_Software_Foundation_FSF_Covers_Quibble_Free_Software_for_S.shtml
    822 /n/2026/07/07/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    809 /n/2026/07/06/IBM_s_Fall.shtml
    800 /intro.shtml
    790 /n/2026/07/06/Quiet_Week.shtml
    774 /n/2026/07/07/A_Break_From_the_Routine.shtml
    765 /n/2026/07/06/Dating_Trees_and_Dating_Apps.shtml
    761 /n/2026/07/06/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    738 /n/2026/07/06/Leaving_Our_Pets_for_Several_Days.shtml
    732 /n/2026/07/06/Links_06_07_2026_Artists_Reject_Slop_or_Even_de_Facto_Bribes_to.shtml
    732 /n/2026/07/06/The_Media_Talks_a_Lot_About_XBox_Layoffs_a_Closer_Look_at_the_D.shtml
    721 /n/2026/07/07/Links_07_07_2026_Microsoft_Cuts_Doom_id_Software_and_Turkey_Det.shtml

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