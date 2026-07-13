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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2026



Quoting: These 5 distros prove that Linux isn’t immune to bloatware —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

In all honesty, “bloat” is an awkward term that’s subjective, with different meanings, and it’s probably overused. Your experience of bloat will vary hugely depending on your resources and your workflows.

Having said that, a common misunderstanding is that Linux distros are all minimal by default, optimized for lightweight use. While this can be true, the following distros show that it isn’t always.