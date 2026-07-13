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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2026



Quoting: I tested COSMIC's new Frosted Glass effect, and it's way better than MacOS' Liquid Glass | ZDNET —

When you think about which desktop has the most beautiful UI, MacOS is probably the first one that comes to mind.

If you were a Linux user, you'd know better, thanks to KDE Plasma -- which is gradually catching up to what Apple has to offer.

But then, you might also know about what's been cooking in the metaphorical labs at System76. Back in 2024, the company announced it was working on something called Frosted Glass. When I first heard about it, I'll admit I was moderately excited. After all, what System76 has done with COSMIC in such a short amount of time is mind-blowing. This relatively new Linux desktop environment (built from the ground up with Rust) has come a long way very quickly.