news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 12th, 2026
Dear all, I am on my summer vacation these days, which is why the slow posting. Yet, I tried to keep you guys in the loop with the most important releases, including KDE Plasma 6.6.6, Proton 11, KDE Frameworks 6.28, Debian 13.6, PeaZip 11.2, GStreamer 1.28.5, Wireshark 4.6.7, and PipeWire 1.6.8.
On top of that, I take a look at COSMIC’s new Frosted Glass effect and tell you all about Ubuntu 25.10’s end of life and TUXEDO OS’s Debian rebase. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for July 12th, 2026.