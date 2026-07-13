HackerBox has released Issue 0128, titled “Mesh Deck,” a DIY communications platform built around a ProMicro nRF52840 development board, an SX1262-based LoRa module, a GPS receiver, an OLED display, and a miniature QWERTY keyboard. The kit focuses on assembling and configuring a portable Meshtastic node for decentralized messaging without cellular or internet service.

Coming less than two months after Debian 13.5, the Debian 13.6 release is here to provide users with updated ISOs for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

System76 has been teasing us with the Frosted Glass effect for a while now, and we thought we’d have to wait until the major COSMIC 2.0 release of the Rust-based desktop environment to enjoy it. But Frosted Glass is finally here now and rolling out to current Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS users.

Coming two months after PeaZip 11.1, the PeaZip 11.2 release introduces read support for Zeno IMproved (.ZIM) archives, which are used for Wikipedia and Project Gutenberg data dumps, improves the auto-refresh functionality of the file manager, and improves drag and drop from system/apps to PeaZip and the internal drag and drop menu.

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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 12th, 2026

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 13, 2026



Dear all, I am on my summer vacation these days, which is why the slow posting. Yet, I tried to keep you guys in the loop with the most important releases, including KDE Plasma 6.6.6, Proton 11, KDE Frameworks 6.28, Debian 13.6, PeaZip 11.2, GStreamer 1.28.5, Wireshark 4.6.7, and PipeWire 1.6.8.

On top of that, I take a look at COSMIC’s new Frosted Glass effect and tell you all about Ubuntu 25.10’s end of life and TUXEDO OS’s Debian rebase. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux roundup for July 12th, 2026.

Read on