news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Martin Chang ☛ Moving my photos from Nextcloud to Immich
A fried at my local hackerspace recommended I try Immich for managing my photos. I had for the longest of time been complaining about how slow Nextcloud is when it comes to photo management. The map took literal 20 seconds to load because of a N+1 query issue on very capable hardware, the phone app OOM and crash loading the folder containing thousands of photos and the browser UI insists on querying everything before loading the actual imagee I want to see. It was painful and I wanted alternatives.
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Events
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LWN ☛ Reports from OSPM 2026, day three [LWN.net]
The Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel Summit, which still goes by the historical acronym OSPM, was held in Cambridge, UK, in mid-April. As has become traditional, the presenters at that event have since written summaries of their sessions, and this work has kindly been made available to LWN for publication. The third day's sessions covered a wide range of topics, including GPU affinity, profile-guided scheduling, paravirtualization scheduling, quality of service, and more.
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ What We Owe Each Other, in Millimetres and Volts
You arrive in a city you have never visited before. You are tired. You find your room, open your suitcase, pull out a charger, and plug it into the wall. The small green light comes on. You think nothing of it, because nothing happened.
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Terence Eden ☛ A bug which only affected left-handed users
One of those modifications is reducing the amount of JavaScript in use to the bare minimum. Everything functions without it, but there are a few places where it helps - the most notable being comments.
That's why I was distressed when a loyal reader wrote in saying there was a bug on my site. When they were scrolling the page a comment box would suddenly appear and interrupt their browsing.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Renewable Energy World ☛ New public tool grants customers access to utility reliability data
Utility customers and other interested individuals can access the new data and maps at the MPSC’s GIS Hub Site, where links to other MPSC geographic information system (GIS) maps and applications that provide a growing amount of important energy data to the public can be found. The public can access the data from that page by clicking on “Electric Reliability” or directly at the app’s webpage.
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Standards/Consortia
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RTL-SDR ☛ Adding HD Radio Support to FM DX Webservers with an RTL-SDR
Thank you to Ivan (NO2CW) for submitting news about how he added HD Radio decoding capability to his FM DX Webserver receiver. The FM DX Webserver is a community of worldwide FM broadcast-band online receivers that mostly use SDRs based on the TEF6686 chip, with a few also using RTL-SDR receivers. HD Radio (aka nrsc5) is a proprietary digital audio standard used by FM broadcasters in North America. It's often observed by SDR users in a waterfall as the two rectangles flanking both sides of a broadcast FM signal. Ivan writes: [...]
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Hackaday ☛ This DIY Time Server Is More Accurate Than You Need
With NTP, you can get within 10 milliseconds or so of your upstream time source — but PTP is accurate down to nanoseconds. Unless you’re performing some kind of scientific research, running a robotic assembly line, or perhaps doing high-speed financial trading, there’s no reason for this level of accuracy. In fact, PTP is such a niche technology that until the release of the ESP32-P4, [Cristiano] couldn’t even find an affordable enough chip that supported it.
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