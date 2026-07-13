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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2026



Quoting: They promised Linux Mint could replace Windows—here's 3 ways it falls short —

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Linux Mint is probably the most recommended Linux distribution for people switching from Windows, and for good reason. It's beginner-friendly, the layout feels familiar if you're coming from Windows 7 or Windows 10, and it ships with enough graphical apps that you rarely need to touch the terminal. I've used it myself, recommended it to plenty of people, and some of them actually made the switch. That said, there were also others who kept telling me that Mint was no Windows.

My first instinct was that they simply weren't giving it a fair shot. So I sat down with one of my friends who had struggled with it, watched how they actually used the system, and came to a conclusion—they were right. Linux Mint really isn't a Windows substitute. And here are the three biggest problems I noticed that get in the way when you try to use Linux Mint as if it were Windows.