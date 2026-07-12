today's leftovers

MinIO is a popular object-storage server that offered compatibility with the Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) API. In December 2025, the company behind the project (also named MinIO) announced that the project was in maintenance mode and would not accept new changes; it was archived completely in February 2026. MinIO users have been hunting for alternatives since then, but the array of choices can be baffling. While many other projects aim to fill the space, their strengths and areas of focus tend to vary. Two of the alternatives—Ceph and Garage—are particularly compelling, and both offer solid S3 compatibility.

MinIO did not state its reasons for retiring the project, but it has a proprietary project with similar features that it recommended in place of the now-defunct project. The company has continued to publish vulnerability information that details security problems that affect the last version of MinIO, at least through April of this year, but it is no longer supplying updates to the open-source project.

Most users of MinIO have moved on to other projects that remain on open-source licenses. Ruohang Feng is maintaining a MinIO fork called Silo, but he has indicated that his plans are limited to bugs and security fixes; new feature development is not in scope. Its most recent release was on June 18, 2026.