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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2026



Quoting: The most ambitious Linux alternative in years isn't Linux at all —

There have been several Linux distros promising to replace Windows, and I've tested a lot of them. Some are often the same kernel with the same trade-offs, just with a new wallpaper. I was intrigued to hear about Redox OS, an operating system that tries to solve Linux problems without being Linux.

It's a Unix-like system developed in Rust, and even though it's rough and unfinished, it seems to be one of the most interesting developments in operating systems.