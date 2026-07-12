news
Games: Mortal Shell II, Proton, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Vampirium: 1997 is a mysterious looking choice-filled minimalist immersive sim | GamingOnLinux
Vampirium: 1997 looks like nothing else. A minimalist story-rich immersive sim that's coming from Bithell Games.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Mortal Shell II set for release on August 20 | GamingOnLinux
If you love challenging combat - Mortal Shell II may be one for you to pick up when it arrives on August 20th. The release date was announced today along with a new trailer.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ NTE: Neverness to Everness released on Steam - works on SteamOS / Linux with a workaround | GamingOnLinux
NTE: Neverness to Everness is the latest bigger Anime gacha game to arrive on Steam from Perfect World Games / Hotta Studio and it can work on SteamOS / Linux.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice has some essentials for July 2026 like Sea of Stars and Drop Duchy | GamingOnLinux
Humble Choice for July 2026 is out now and there's some really wonderful games included - this is one not to be missed.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 11.0-1 officially released to expand Windows games on SteamOS / Linux | GamingOnLinux
Valve just released Proton 11.0-1, a huge upgrade to their compatibility layer to run Windows games on SteamOS / Linux systems. Things bring various changes from Proton Experimental on top of various other fixes.