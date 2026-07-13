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Free and Open Source Software
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Lambdapi - interactive proof assistant
Lambdapi is an interactive proof assistant based on the λΠ-calculus modulo rewriting.
It combines dependent types with user-defined rewriting rules, letting you define objects and types using oriented equations and reason modulo those equations.
The software is also a logical framework and does not impose a predefined logic. It can read and write Dedukti files and offers some support for exporting definitions and proofs to Coq.
This is free and open source software.
Hades - host-based intrusion detection system
Hades is a host-based intrusion detection system (HIDS) that uses eBPF and the netlink process connector to monitor activity on Linux systems.
The software collects host information and security events using a plugin-based architecture. Its eBPF driver hooks into tracepoints, kprobes, and uprobes to observe process execution, socket activity, credential changes, kernel modules, file operations, mounts, and other system events.
This is free and open source software.
Shopware - headless ecommerce platform
Shopware is a headless ecommerce platform powered by Symfony and Vue.js.
It can be used as a ready-to-use shopping cart system or as a flexible ecommerce framework for building customised commerce projects.
The platform is API-first, extensible through apps and plugins, and backed by a large ecosystem of extensions, developer documentation, and community support.
This is free and open source software.
BOSGAME VTA-439 Mini PC running Linux - Noise
This is a series looking at the BOSGAME VTA-439 Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC running Linux. In this series, I put the BOSGAME mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective, comparing it with other systems, including desktops, to see how it performs in real-world Linux use.
The noise profile of a mini PC is often overlooked in reviews, yet it can be an important factor in the buying decision.
Manufacturer noise figures quoted in dBA are of limited value unless the test conditions are clearly defined. Distance from the machine, background noise, room acoustics, workload, power mode, and ambient temperature can all affect the result. A single dBA figure also says little about the character of the noise. A steady rush of air may be unobtrusive, while fan whine or constant changes in RPM can quickly become irritating.
Amazon reviews are no better for judging acoustics. One owner may describe a mini PC as silent, while another complains about a loud fan. Both may be reporting their experience accurately. Room noise, distance from the machine, workload, and individual sensitivity to particular frequencies all influence perception.
frp - fast reverse proxy
frp is a fast reverse proxy that lets you expose local servers behind a NAT or firewall to the Internet.
It supports multiple network protocols and provides flexible options for securely connecting public and private services.
This is free and open source software.
Livery - BEAM-native web framework
Livery is a BEAM-native web framework that serves the same router and middleware over HTTP/1.1, HTTP/2, and HTTP/3 from a single runtime.
WebSocket, WebTransport, Server-Sent Events, OpenAPI, MCP, and observability are provided as built-in modules.
This is free and open source software.
Source Sans 3 - sans-serif typeface family
Source Sans 3 is a sans-serif typeface family designed for clarity and legibility in user interfaces. Its clean letterforms and balanced proportions also suit websites, documentation and longer passages of text.
The family includes static and variable OpenType fonts, with weights ranging from ExtraLight to Black and matching italic styles.
This is free and open source software.
Inter - geometric neo-grotesque typeface
Inter is a geometric neo-grotesque typeface designed primarily for computer screens.
Its tall x-height improves the readability of mixed-case and lowercase text, particularly at smaller sizes.
The family is available as both a variable font and traditional static files, with weights ranging from Thin to Black and matching italics. It also includes a broad selection of OpenType features for typography, interface design, coding, and numerical data.
This is free and open source software.
HOL Light - interactive theorem prover
HOL Light is an interactive theorem prover and proof checker for formalising and proving mathematical theorems in higher-order logic. Written in OCaml, the software uses the OCaml toplevel as its front end.
The prover has a small logical core designed to maintain a high standard of correctness. It includes automated proof tools and extensive libraries of pre-proved results covering areas such as arithmetic, set theory, and real analysis.
This is free and open source software.
vnStat - console-based network traffic monitor
vnStat is a console-based network traffic monitor for Linux and BSD.
It reads network interface statistics supplied by the kernel instead of sniffing packets, and stores those measurements for later querying from the command line. The project includes tools for collecting, caching, and reporting traffic data, making it suitable for keeping long-term bandwidth usage records with very little overhead.
This is free and open source software.
Minima - efficient web framework
Minima is an efficient web framework written in Perl and built with modern core classes. It provides a minimal structure for creating web applications using routes, controllers, and templates.
Applications can be run with Minima’s command-line interface or a Plack-compatible server.
This is free and open source software.
ntap - monitors and analyzes network traffic
ntap is a cross-platform terminal application written in Rust that monitors and analyzes network traffic.
It provides a text user interface for observing network activity, inspecting captured traffic, and working with network interfaces from the command line on Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
truss - image transformation toolkit
truss is an image transformation toolkit with a shared Rust core powering a command-line interface, HTTP server, and browser-based WebAssembly build.
It can convert, resize, crop, optimize, and manipulate images, and is suitable for local shell pipelines and image processing services.
This is free and open source software.