Lambdapi is an interactive proof assistant based on the λΠ-calculus modulo rewriting.

It combines dependent types with user-defined rewriting rules, letting you define objects and types using oriented equations and reason modulo those equations.

The software is also a logical framework and does not impose a predefined logic. It can read and write Dedukti files and offers some support for exporting definitions and proofs to Coq.

This is free and open source software.