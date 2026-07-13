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9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 12th, 2026

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PeaZip 11.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Is Out with Support for ZIM Archives

Coming two months after PeaZip 11.1, the PeaZip 11.2 release introduces read support for Zeno IMproved (.ZIM) archives, which are used for Wikipedia and Project Gutenberg data dumps, improves the auto-refresh functionality of the file manager, and improves drag and drop from system/apps to PeaZip and the internal drag and drop menu.

First Look at COSMIC Desktop Environment’s Frosted Glass Effect

System76 has been teasing us with the Frosted Glass effect for a while now, and we thought we’d have to wait until the major COSMIC 2.0 release of the Rust-based desktop environment to enjoy it. But Frosted Glass is finally here now and rolling out to current Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS users.

Internet Society

How Local Peering Is Strengthening Africa’s Internet

Only 36% of people in Africa are online, according to 2025 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates. But every year, more are connecting, creating new opportunities to access education, government services, information, and economic growth.

LinuxGizmos.com

HackerBox 0128 Mesh Deck explores LoRa communication with Meshtastic

HackerBox has released Issue 0128, titled “Mesh Deck,” a DIY communications platform built around a ProMicro nRF52840 development board, an SX1262-based LoRa module, a GPS receiver, an OLED display, and a miniature QWERTY keyboard. The kit focuses on assembling and configuring a portable Meshtastic node for decentralized messaging without cellular or internet service.

armStone MX8ULP packs NXP i.MX 8ULP into a 100mm Pico-ITX single board computer

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 13, 2026

Lambdapi

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
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The 300th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending July 12th, 2026.

 
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