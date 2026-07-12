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today's howtos
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Navidrome on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Navidrome is a solid choice if you want a self-hosted music server that feels lightweight on the surface but scales surprisingly well in real use.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install LEMP Stack on Fedora 44
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Siege on Fedora 44
Install Siege on Fedora 44 from the official repository and build a repeatable baseline against an authorised endpoint before increasing concurrency. Compare controlled runs, interpret Siege's metrics, save results, maintain the DNF package, and diagnose common request or client failures.
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Real Linux User ☛ AppFlowy Basics – How to create a book reading tracker in AppFlowy
In this new article in my AppFlowy Basics tutorial series, I will explain how to build a complete book reading tracker in AppFlowy.