Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2026. Ubuntu 25.10 was powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series and featured the GNOME 49 desktop environment series with a Wayland-only session.

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue, and KDE Frameworks 6.28 adds support for converting between watt-hours, kilowatt-hours, and other similar energy units in KRunner-powered search fields, and improves the alignment of thumbnail previews in open/save dialogs across KDE apps.

Coming less than two months after Debian 13.5, the Debian 13.6 release is here to provide users with updated ISOs for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

System76 has been teasing us with the Frosted Glass effect for a while now, and we thought we’d have to wait until the major COSMIC 2.0 release of the Rust-based desktop environment to enjoy it. But Frosted Glass is finally here now and rolling out to current Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS users.

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PeaZip 11.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Is Out with Support for ZIM Archives

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 12, 2026



Coming two months after PeaZip 11.1, the PeaZip 11.2 release introduces read support for Zeno IMproved (.ZIM) archives, which are used for Wikipedia and Project Gutenberg data dumps, improves the auto-refresh functionality of the file manager, and improves drag and drop from system/apps to PeaZip and the internal drag and drop menu.

PeaZip 11.2 also adds a hint to the Output button to document preservation of the original filename and extension when using a pure compression format like Brotli, BZip2, GZip, XZ, and Zstd. In addition, this release updates the context menu of the extraction screen to show the archive’s name, for information, when extracting content from a single archive.

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