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PeaZip 11.2 Open-Source Archive Manager Is Out with Support for ZIM Archives
Coming two months after PeaZip 11.1, the PeaZip 11.2 release introduces read support for Zeno IMproved (.ZIM) archives, which are used for Wikipedia and Project Gutenberg data dumps, improves the auto-refresh functionality of the file manager, and improves drag and drop from system/apps to PeaZip and the internal drag and drop menu.
PeaZip 11.2 also adds a hint to the Output button to document preservation of the original filename and extension when using a pure compression format like Brotli, BZip2, GZip, XZ, and Zstd. In addition, this release updates the context menu of the extraction screen to show the archive’s name, for information, when extracting content from a single archive.