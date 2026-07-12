news
EasyOS Releases, Recent Changes, and New Videos
-
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.4.4 released
Bug fixes! Release notes since 7.4.3: [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.4.3 released
Yes, another one!
Newcomers to EasyOS, recommend read the 7.4 announcement, as it has more details: [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Bonnie Tyler has passed away
Oh wow, age 75, one year younger than me.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Remove old configuration files
I currently have a version history depth of "5", so when update to latest Easy, the version greater than back-5 will get deleted. Easy Version Control will only be able to rollback by 5 versions.
However, I found that old "configuration-*" files in the containers folders are getting left behind: [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Typo in EasyShare
Sigh, these things do happen when there is a moment of inattention: [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ yff rolled back to 2.7
Posted earlier that had updated yff to 3.1; however, bug:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=173598#p173598
Need to build Easy 7.4.4 today, so temporarily rolling yff back to 2.7.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Fix flipout container not work
Forum member NNI has reported that if type "shift+ctrl+c" in a sakura terminal, inside a container, to copy selected text to the clipboard, it then broke flipout of the container.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Video Part-18 edit initrd
This video shows how you can single-click to see the contents of .iso (CD/DVD image), .img (drive-image), .sfs (squashfs) and initrd (cpio archive) files. In the case of initrd, you can open it up, edit and update the initrd file. Anyone interested in contributing to the development of EasyOS, and interested in the underlying technology, may open up the initrd file and find bugs and make improvements.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Video Part-19 easy install to PC
This video describes an easy way to install EasyOS to a computer:
"EasyOS Part19: Easiest install to a computer"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ewx8175jDsM
Intend to create more soon, describing different install methods.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ YouTube Part-20 multi-window file manager
Multi-window versus multi-pane, single-click versus double-click: [...]
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Another fix to unmount all partitions
See forum:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=173635#p173635
Have modified /sbin/fixlayers in the initrd to force redraw all partition icons at version update.