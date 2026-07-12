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Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast and Linux Saloon
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mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 489 – You’ll Own Nothing, And Like It!
· First up in the news: PlayStation and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft goes fully digital, Amazon blames piracy, Brave goes “containerized”, and Immich has “Big Upgrades.”
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CubicleNate ☛ Linux Saloon 209 | Fedora 44
The content discusses various topics in technology and Linux, such as hardware setups like the Warthunder Sim Rig, font management in Linux, and notable news like the retirement of the “Father of the Internet.” It also covers updates on Firefox, the Steam Machine launch, and Fedora governance changes, along with various resources and upcoming events.