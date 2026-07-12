original
Changing Pace
This month we make some constructive changes to the way news is processed and curated. The expected outcome is more original stories and likely more links as well. We've identified some bottlenecks and inefficiencies in the workflow.
Rianne and I travel again tomorrow, so the changes probably won't apply until later in the week, maybe after the Wednesday match:
Once applicable, we hope to be able to publish 5-10 original articles per day.
There's so much going on news-wise, but many sites are not reporting it. █
Image source: The garden of Daimyo, a feudal lord, in Japan pre-modern era, in the town of Izushi, west Japan.