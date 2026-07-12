Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2026. Ubuntu 25.10 was powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series and featured the GNOME 49 desktop environment series with a Wayland-only session.

The monthly KDE Frameworks releases continue, and KDE Frameworks 6.28 adds support for converting between watt-hours, kilowatt-hours, and other similar energy units in KRunner-powered search fields, and improves the alignment of thumbnail previews in open/save dialogs across KDE apps.

Coming less than two months after Debian 13.5, the Debian 13.6 release is here to provide users with updated ISOs for those who want to deploy the latest Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series on new hardware without downloading lots of updates after the installation or those who had issues with the previous ISO releases.

System76 has been teasing us with the Frosted Glass effect for a while now, and we thought we’d have to wait until the major COSMIC 2.0 release of the Rust-based desktop environment to enjoy it. But Frosted Glass is finally here now and rolling out to current Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS users.

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Changing Pace

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2026



This month we make some constructive changes to the way news is processed and curated. The expected outcome is more original stories and likely more links as well. We've identified some bottlenecks and inefficiencies in the workflow.

Rianne and I travel again tomorrow, so the changes probably won't apply until later in the week, maybe after the Wednesday match:

Once applicable, we hope to be able to publish 5-10 original articles per day.

There's so much going on news-wise, but many sites are not reporting it. █

Image source: The garden of Daimyo, a feudal lord, in Japan pre-modern era, in the town of Izushi, west Japan.