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First Look at COSMIC Desktop Environment’s Frosted Glass Effect
System76 has been teasing us with the Frosted Glass effect for a while now, and we thought we’d have to wait until the major COSMIC 2.0 release of the Rust-based desktop environment to enjoy it. But Frosted Glass is finally here now and rolling out to current Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS users.
What’s Frosted Glass? Well, it’s a window style that may or may not be inspired by Apple’s Liquid Glass design for its OS ecosystem. What does it do? It’s purely a cosmetic enhancement, but it will make your COSMIC desktop environment experience more pleasant if you’re into glass effects.