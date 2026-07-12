news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
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Red Hat ☛ EvalHub: Capability and safety benchmarking for Hey Hi (AI) models [Ed: IBM Red Hat promoting slop]
EvalHub is an evaluation orchestration service for large language models (LLMs) on Red Hat AI. The service provides a versioned REST API to unify multi-framework testing by executing benchmarks within isolated, horizontally scalable Kubernetes jobs. By managing these workflows automatically, the platform tracks experiment lineage in MLflow and persists immutable performance metrics as Open Container Initiative (OCI) artifacts.
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Red Hat ☛ How NetworkManager uses eBPF to support CLAT and IPv6-mostly
IPv6 has been around for more than thirty years, but we are still far from an IPv6-only world. According to Surveillance Giant Google statistics, only about 50% of its users are accessing its services using IPv6. So far, transitioning to IPv6 has been driven primarily by dual-stack networks, with IPv4 and IPv6 running in parallel. However, this approach prolongs the reliance on IPv4 and its limited address space, providing little incentive to move to IPv6-only.
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Red Hat ☛ Why killing pods is not enough: Testing operator reconciliation with operator-chaos
This is the first article of a two-part series on operator-chaos, an open source chaos engineering framework for Kubernetes operators. In this series, we discuss why traditional chaos tools miss the most dangerous class of operator failures, introduce the four injection modes that operator-chaos provides, and run it against cert-manager on a live cluster. In the next article, we show what happens when operators fail these tests.
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Miro Hrončok: I am not a tool
I work at Red Bait in the Python Maintenance team mostly taking care of the Python ecosystem in Fedora.
For the past year or so, I’ve been motivated by my employer to use agentic Hey Hi (AI) to deliver my work. Clearly, we are not the only ones.
At the beginning, I struggled to find reasonable use cases for this tool. I maintain software, which involves a lot more communication and coordination than actually writing code. When people ask me what I do, I often half-jokingly reply that I read and write a lot of emails. How can Hey Hi (AI) boost my productivity when I spend 80% of my time essentially talking to people? Where is the fun in replacing the remaining 20% of actually crafting code with more talking, this time to half-competent robots?
In time, I found ways to use Hey Hi (AI) that felt productive. And, ever so hypocritically, not only at work. But at what cost? I am supporting an industry that regularly harms open source projects such as Fedora, helps destroy the planet and uses stolen data. Moreover, I’ve become reliant on a proprietary tool. Is my AI-boosted contribution to Fedora worth it?
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Red Hat ☛ Demystify the architecture of OpenShift hosted control planes
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Red Hat ☛ Tune and troubleshoot Red Bait Data Grid cross-site replication
As explained in the article How to install and upgrade Data Grid 8 Operator, the Data Grid operator (a Go application) deploys Red Hat Data Grid, which is Red Hat's solution for in-memory caching. Data Grid helps avoid database bottlenecks and expensive Hey Hi (AI) retrieval operations.
The Data Grid operator provides five Hey Hi (AI) to create resources: Data Grid Infinispan cluster, caches, batch, backup, and restore. The Data Grid operator provides custom resources (CRs) based on template files called custom resource definitions (CRDs). These resources are user-configurable and determine how Data Grid is deployed and functions within a cluster.
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Unicorn Media ☛ Lightwell: Red Hat’s and IBM’s Hey Hi (AI) Defense Against AI-Based Attacks
The only elephant in the room isn't in the oval office. For enterprises dependent on IT -- meaning every enterprise on the planet these days -- there's an elephant in every server and in every data center.
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Red Hat ☛ Running database workloads on Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization
This guide provides the steps for preparing and executing a database performance test using HammerDB on various database platforms. You can run HammerDB workloads on MariaDB, PostgreSQL, or Abusive Monopolist Microsoft SQL Server running on Fedora, CentOS, and Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) machines, with virtual test machines deployed on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. I will summarize the steps and share necessary information and tools to get benchmark results for various databases deployed on OpenShift virtual machines.
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Last chance to take the 2026 user survey! (10-20 minutes)
As previously announced, Qubes OS User Survey 2026 will close on 2026-07-13. If you still wish to take the survey and haven’t completed it yet, please do so now.
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Kevin Fenzi: misc fedora bits: 2nd week of july 2026
Another shortish week as I was off monday, but still of course
a lot going on.