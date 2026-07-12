Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

I work at Red Bait in the Python Maintenance team mostly taking care of the Python ecosystem in Fedora.

For the past year or so, I’ve been motivated by my employer to use agentic Hey Hi (AI) to deliver my work. Clearly, we are not the only ones.

At the beginning, I struggled to find reasonable use cases for this tool. I maintain software, which involves a lot more communication and coordination than actually writing code. When people ask me what I do, I often half-jokingly reply that I read and write a lot of emails. How can Hey Hi (AI) boost my productivity when I spend 80% of my time essentially talking to people? Where is the fun in replacing the remaining 20% of actually crafting code with more talking, this time to half-competent robots?

In time, I found ways to use Hey Hi (AI) that felt productive. And, ever so hypocritically, not only at work. But at what cost? I am supporting an industry that regularly harms open source projects such as Fedora, helps destroy the planet and uses stolen data. Moreover, I’ve become reliant on a proprietary tool. Is my AI-boosted contribution to Fedora worth it?