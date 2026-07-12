I’ve finally gotten around to doing something about my old main reverse proxy in the home lab. Don’t get me wrong: It’s been working fine, but in the years that have passed, things have really improved around automated certificate renewal using Let’s Encrypt: Adding a new service used to be a multi-step process that required me to sit down and remember how things were hooked up, since I had invariably forgotten how my system was configured between these occasions. Also, I had kept it too simple: The config was literally manually managed. I do have machine backups so I would be able to roll back bad changes, but with the old setup I couldn’t be sure to remember whether I had added manual tweaks somewhere, other than by trawling through my /etc and /usr/local directories.