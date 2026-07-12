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today's howtos
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Enable Audio / Video Thumbnail Preview in Ubuntu 26.04
Missing the small image preview for your audio and videos files in file manager? Here’s how to re-enable this function in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS. As you probably know, the thumbnail images for audio and video files in the previous Ubuntu releases are generated by Totem video player.
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Hackaday ☛ Linux Fu: The Local Phonebook
While that process is running, Avahi advertises widget.local as an mDNS address record. Kill the process, and the record goes away. So you could just write a script to publish all the addresses for things that won’t do it themselves and launch in in local.rc or a systemd unit. But that seems inelegant. I wanted to just pick things out of the /etc/hosts file. But not everything. Here is a simple publisher, installed as /usr/local/sbin/localip_pub: [...]
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Mikael Hansson ☛ New reverse proxy
I’ve finally gotten around to doing something about my old main reverse proxy in the home lab. Don’t get me wrong: It’s been working fine, but in the years that have passed, things have really improved around automated certificate renewal using Let’s Encrypt: Adding a new service used to be a multi-step process that required me to sit down and remember how things were hooked up, since I had invariably forgotten how my system was configured between these occasions. Also, I had kept it too simple: The config was literally manually managed. I do have machine backups so I would be able to roll back bad changes, but with the old setup I couldn’t be sure to remember whether I had added manual tweaks somewhere, other than by trawling through my /etc and /usr/local directories.
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Josh Lospinoso ☛ MIL-STD-1553: Authority, Cadence, and Role-Bound Claims
Some bus artifacts expose roles and transaction order directly, but even role-rich evidence does not explain application meaning by itself.
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Olimex ☛ Turning the ESP32-CAM-8MB into a Smart Security Camera for Home Assistant
The ESP32-CAM-8MB is one of those boards that looks like a toy and behaves like a small IP camera: an ESP32-D0WD-V3 module, an OV2640 2MP sensor, 8MB of PSRAM and 4MB of flash, a microSD slot, and a WiFi/BLE radio, all for a few euros. On its own it can already stream video to your browser. What makes it interesting for a security camera project is pairing it with ESPectre, an open-source WiFi CSI (Channel State Information) motion detector that Olimex has a ready-made test build for in the ESP32-CAM software repository.
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Max Glenister ☛ How I'm using CSS View Transitions on this blog
Cross-document view transitions do the same job without any of that, and there’s no JavaScript API involved at all. It’s a single @view-transition rule in the CSS. No router, no fetch, no client-side history hijacking, the browser still does a real navigation to a real URL, it just captures the outgoing page as it leaves and lets CSS animate that against the incoming one.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install LAMP Stack on Fedora 44
Fedora 44 is a strong choice when you want current packages, fast-moving security updates, and a clean base for web workloads.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install TypeScript on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Siege on Fedora 44
If you run websites, APIs, WordPress stacks, or reverse proxies, installing Siege on Fedora 44 is one of those small tasks that pays off quickly.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Wireshark on Fedora 44
Wireshark is one of the most useful tools for network analysis on Linux.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 44
Installing a new browser on your GNU/Linux box should not feel like solving a puzzle.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SDKMAN on Fedora 44
If you need to manage multiple JDKs or other SDKs on one machine, Install SDKMAN on Fedora 44 gives you a clean and repeatable workflow.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Prometheus on Fedora 44
Most GNU/Linux servers fail silently. A disk fills up, memory leaks, or a service crashes, and nobody notices until users start complaining.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache JMeter on Debian 13
Performance issues in production can silently kill user retention before you ever notice a problem in your logs.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Stacer on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on Fedora 44
Fedora 44 ships with GIMP version 3.2.4, a major upgrade from the GIMP 2.x builds found in older tutorials.
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Linuxize ☛ How to Manage Node.js Processes with PM2
How to install PM2, run and manage Node.js processes with clustering, zero-downtime reloads, log rotation, and systemd integration that survives reboots.