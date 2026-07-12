Funding Free Software and Documentation Efforts

tl;dr: There is a renewed effort to improve documentation, head to https://opencollective.com/nixos/projects/nix-documentation or contact foundation@nixos.org to chip in with funding!

With the 2023 crowd-funding in documentation funding, we've seen some improvements, but a lot more is needed to make significant progress towards improving the overall experience with Nix documentation, including onboarding and discovery. Especially newcomers frequently struggle with our documentation, get frustrated and notice gaps, and have a hard time adopting Nix.