news
Funding Free Software and Documentation Efforts
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Yorick Peterse ☛ Funding open-source software without compromising it
Funding open-source software is a challenge, especially for projects without a large existing community. While various approaches exist, they all come with their own drawbacks. For example, asking for donations is by far the most commonly used approach but also the least effective: you can ask (or pretty much beg) for donations for years and maybe you'll receive $10 per month. Heartbleed is probably the most well-known vulnerability that highlights the problem of important but chronically under-funded open-source software projects.
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Documentation team funding
tl;dr: There is a renewed effort to improve documentation, head to https://opencollective.com/nixos/projects/nix-documentation or contact foundation@nixos.org to chip in with funding!
With the 2023 crowd-funding in documentation funding, we've seen some improvements, but a lot more is needed to make significant progress towards improving the overall experience with Nix documentation, including onboarding and discovery. Especially newcomers frequently struggle with our documentation, get frustrated and notice gaps, and have a hard time adopting Nix.