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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2026



Quoting: 5 weird devices that can run Linux (even though they shouldn't) —

Linux runs everything from the world's most powerful supercomputers to most cellphones to low-power smart devices. However, the Linux community—never a group to not tinker—has been making Linux run on dozens of devices, from calculators to iPods to game consoles.

Most of the ports are only partially functional and can't really be used reliably as a general-purpose computer or a game console, but some of them are decent. Even so, if you're looking for a weekend project, these are primarily curiosity, not something you should actually do if you want a useful device.