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armStone MX8ULP packs NXP i.MX 8ULP into a 100mm Pico-ITX single board computer

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First Look at COSMIC Desktop Environment’s Frosted Glass Effect

System76 has been teasing us with the Frosted Glass effect for a while now, and we thought we’d have to wait until the major COSMIC 2.0 release of the Rust-based desktop environment to enjoy it. But Frosted Glass is finally here now and rolling out to current Pop!_OS Linux 24.04 LTS users.

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Ubuntu 25.10 Reached End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Ubuntu 26.04 LTS

Ubuntu 25.10 was released on October 9th, 2025, and, since it’s not an Ubuntu LTS (Long Term Support) release, it only received support for nine months, until July 2026. Ubuntu 25.10 was powered by the Linux 6.17 kernel series and featured the GNOME 49 desktop environment series with a Wayland-only session.

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5 weird devices that can run Linux (even though they shouldn't)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2026

devices

Quoting: 5 weird devices that can run Linux (even though they shouldn't) —

Linux runs everything from the world's most powerful supercomputers to most cellphones to low-power smart devices. However, the Linux community—never a group to not tinker—has been making Linux run on dozens of devices, from calculators to iPods to game consoles.

Most of the ports are only partially functional and can't really be used reliably as a general-purpose computer or a game console, but some of them are decent. Even so, if you're looking for a weekend project, these are primarily curiosity, not something you should actually do if you want a useful device.

Read On!

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