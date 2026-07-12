news
GNU/Linux and Open Hardware Leftovers
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Linux.org ☛ The Linux.org Story
Linux.org has been online in some form since 1994, making it one of the earliest sites built around the GNU/Linux community. It's in good company among survivors from that era: LWN.net, still running continuously since 1997, Slashdot, which has been through several owners since its 1997 launch but is still around, and DistroWatch, tracking distributions since 2001.
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Systems
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Canonical ☛ Januscape vulnerability CVE-2026-53359 mitigations available
Introduction A local privilege escalation (LPE) vulnerability affecting the GNU/Linux kernel was publicly disclosed on July 6, 2026. The vulnerability was assigned CVE ID CVE-2026-53359 and is referred to as Januscape. This vulnerability affects all Ubuntu releases.
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Open Hardware/Modding
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CNX Software ☛ KKSB 10-inch and 19-inch rack panels target Raspberry Pi clusters, support Pi HATs and active coolers
KKSB Cases has introduced a series of rack panels designed for Raspberry Pi clusters in standard rack enclosures. The lineup includes a 10-inch 1U model for two Raspberry Pi boards, a 19-inch 1U model for five boards, and a 19-inch 2U model for up to ten boards. All the panels support Raspberry Pi 5, Raspberry Pi 4, Raspberry Pi 3, Pi 2, and other boards sharing the same mounting hole pattern. The rack panels are made from powder-coated steel and expose the USB and Ethernet ports on the front of the rack for easier cable management. Each slot provides room for Raspberry Pi HATs and the official Raspberry Pi active cooler.
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CNX Software ☛ Makerfabs MaUWB for Home Assistant – An ESP32-S3 UWB module with PoE and enclosure
Makerfabs MaUWB for Home Assistant is an ESP32-S3-based Ultra-Wideband (UWB) module designed for indoor positioning and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS). It runs ESPHome for Home Assistant integration, enabling it to be used as part of a UWB-based positioning system to track tagged devices in homes, offices, and other indoor environments. The module combines an ESP32-S3 with a MaUWB UWB module based on the Qorvo DW3000, featuring a PA/LNA for long-range ranging. Compared to the earlier ESP32-S3 version, it drops the OLED and adds a WIZnet W5500 Ethernet controller that supports PoE. The module also supports Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.0, and comes in an enclosure for fixed installations.
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CNX Software ☛ M5Stack Stamp-C5 – A Tiny ESP32-C5 USB-C board/module with up to 19 GPIO, 3.7V battery support
M5Stack Stamp-C5, also known as the M5Stamp-C5, is a tiny wireless IoT USB-C board based on the Espressif ESP32-C5 RISC-V microcontroller with dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth LE, and 802.15.4 (Zigbee/Thread) connectivity. Despite its small size (19.1 x 17.6mm), the module exposes up to nineteen GPIO pins, eleven on standard 2.54mm pitch headers and castellated holes, and eight on an FPC extension connector.
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Bootlin ☛ Recovery boot on Rockchip SoCs
Rockchip is a well-known silicon vendor whose System-on-Chips (SoCs) are integrated in a wide range of embedded GNU/Linux systems. For example, Pine64, a company manufacturing embedded devices targeted for the Open Source community uses the RK3399 for its PinePhone Pro, and the RK3566 for its PineTab 2. Rockchip SoCs implement a rather powerful recovery bootflow.
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