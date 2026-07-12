news
Security Leftovers
-
Trail of Bits ☛ Mutation testing comes to DAML
In April we released Mewt, our open-source mutation-testing engine that finds the gaps in your test suite. Today we’re expanding it with support for DAML, the language Canton Network applications are written in. Mewt now reads DAML, generates several classes of mutants (including two built for DAML’s authorization primitives), and runs them through your existing test suite to count how many mutants survive.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Hidden backdoor in Tenda routers goes unpatched as company ignores warnings from cybersecurity researchers — Chinese company's firmware allows admin access without a password
CERT/CC has disclosed a critical authentication backdoor affecting multiple Tenda router firmware versions. Tracked as CVE-2026-11405, the flaw grants full administrator access without valid credentials, and no vendor patch is currently available after CERT failed to reach Tenda.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ New hack exploits Hey Hi (AI) hallucinations to trick agents into running malicious code — 'HalluSquatting' attack exploits a fundamental weakness in every available model
Attackers can exploit how Hey Hi (AI) bots hallucinate software URLs to create massive botnets. The vulnerability is endemic to every model.
-
Pen Test Partners ☛ Flying with the Flipper Zero
Why is the world so alarmed about taking the Flipper on board planes? Is it just poorly educated armchair cyber commentators of the ‘don’t use open Wi-Fi / USB juicejacking’ style of fearmongering, or is there something to it?
-
Scoop News Group ☛ CISA looks to remedy ailments from big May credential leak
A major credential leak spurred the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to strengthen protections for its sensitive materials, improve how researchers can report agency vulnerabilities and develop plans for similar incidents, the agency said in a forensic report released Thursday.
-
Security Week ☛ Palo Alto Networks Patches 13 Vulnerabilities
Buffer overflow, DoS, command injection, SSRF, authentication bypass, and other types of vulnerabilities have been found in PAN-OS software.
-
Security Week ☛ China, India-Linked Hackers Both Targeted Same Pakistani Police Force
Both foes and allies have targeted the Balochistan Police force in Pakistan for at least two years, according to SentinelOne.
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (389-ds-base, aardvark-dns, buildah, compat-openssl10, freeipmi, frr, gnutls, grafana, grafana-pcp, kernel, kernel-rt, libyang, nginx, openexr, pcs, perl-HTTP-Daemon, postgresql:18, python3.14-pip, skopeo, tomcat9, and wireshark), Debian (chromium and pgextwlist), Fedora (openssh, opkssh, perl-CSS-Minifier-XS, python-jiter, python-nh3, python-pendulum, rust-jiter, and upower), Mageia (openvpn and vips), Oracle (389-ds-base, aardvark-dns, compat-openssl10, container-tools:ol8, freeipmi, kernel, libyang, perl-HTTP-Daemon, python3.14-pip, and skopeo), Slackware (libXfont2, proftpd, and xorg-server), SUSE (alloy, apache2, apptainer, assimp, chromium, clamav, docker, docker-compose, dracut, glib-networking, go-sendxmpp, go1.26-openssl, gstreamer-plugins-good, haproxy, hauler, jackson-annotations, jackson-bom, jackson-core, jackson- databind, jackson-dataformats-binary, jackson-modules-base, jackson-parent, kernel, krb5, kubevirt, libslirp, libXfont2, mpv, libkpipewirerecord6, ffmpegthumbs-kf5, netty, netty-tcnative, openqa, os-autoinst, podman, python-maturin, python-msgpack, python313-yt-dlp, radare2, rust-keylime, systemd, systemd, systemd-mini, tomcat11, trivy, xorg-x11-server, and xwayland), and Ubuntu (apache2, clamav, linux-raspi, and mailcap).
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (aardvark-dns, cups, edk2, gstreamer1-plugins-bad-free, gstreamer1-plugins-good, gstreamer1-plugins-ugly-free, kernel, libsolv, libtasn1, libxml2, nginx:1.24, nginx:1.26, oci-seccomp-bpf-hook, python-urllib3, and tomcat), Debian (rlottie), Fedora (c-ares, k9s, kind, libXfont2, nmap, pam, perl-DBI, php, python-pendulum, tmux, and xorg-x11-server-Xwayland), Mageia (7zip and ack), Slackware (tigervnc), SUSE (alloy, cargo-c, chromium, clamav, cosign, dirmngr, firefox, flannel, fluidsynth, gnutls, go1.25, go1.26, gol, GraphicsMagick, helm, kernel-devel, libaom, libexif, openQA, os-autoinst, python-Django, python-idna, python-sqlparse, rust-keylime, rustup, sccache, SUSE Manager Client Tools, SUSE_Multi-Linux_Manager Client Tools, transmission, and warewulf4), and Ubuntu (curl, expat, golang-go.crypto, libheif, libidn, libraw, libsoup2.4, linux, linux-azure-4.15, linux-azure-fips, linux-fips, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-gcp-fips, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-aws, linux-aws-fips, linux-azure-fips, linux-fips, linux-raspi, linux-xilinx-zynqmp, and python2.7, python3.5).
-
Security Week ☛ Third US Security Expert Sentenced to Prison for Helping Ransomware Gang
Angelo Martino, a former ransomware negotiator, was sentenced to 70 months for helping the BlackCat/Alphv group.
-
Jeff Geerling ☛ QuadRF can spot drones and see WiFi through my wall
The QuadRF (pictured above) a phased-array radio built around a Raspberry Pi 5 and an FPGA board with picosecond-level timing. It does advanced signal processing and beamforming.
-
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 324 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
324.