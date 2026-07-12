news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Programming Leftovers
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Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers
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Mozilla
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Ryan Hunt: Just Keep At It: A Decade at Mozilla
Well, that went by quick!
I joined Mozilla as an intern in 2016. I wouldn’t believe you if you told me I’d still be here in 2026, working on their WebAssembly engine and contributing to the WebAssembly standards process.
Ten years at one company is a long time in this industry. I’m feeling a bit sentimental, so I thought I’d share how that happened, and why I’m still here.
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: Firefox Profiler Deployment (July 9, 2026)
The latest version of the Firefox Profiler is now live! Check out the full changelog below to see what’s changed: [...]
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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WordPress ☛ WordPress 7.0.1 Maintenance Release
WordPress 7.0.1 is now available! This minor release includes fixes for 31 bugs throughout Core and the Block Editor, addressing issues affecting multiple areas of WordPress including the block editor, admin ui, and media. For a full list of bug fixes, please refer to the release candidate announcement. WordPress 7.0.1 is a short-cycle maintenance release.
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Programming/Development
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SCM/CI: Project Links and Better Handling of Disconnected Branches
We have some news to share regarding the SCM/CI integration for the Open Build Service. The feature has been extended with a link project step, allowing you to create project links in your workflows. On top of that, we improved the handling of Git branches that do not contain a workflow definition (workflow.yml file).
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Python
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Linux.org ☛ Python Series Part 25: Canvas Widget - Part 1: The Canvas and Its Drawable Objects
We can think of the Canvas widget in Tkinter as similar to a painter's canvas; it lets you place graphical elements on it, such as shapes, but also objects.
For this article, there is a lot to cover. The Canvas widget has a lot of parameters and methods to cover.
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Rust
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Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 659
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
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