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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2026



Quoting: COSMIC just hit version 1.2, and it's quietly doing things GNOME and KDE still make you fight for —

Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:

The world of Linux desktops is rich and varied, with plenty of options to suit your preferences. But while KDE and GNOME dominate the landscape, a relative newcomer is starting to make waves with features other desktops still don't fully support. It's called COSMIC, and it recently hit version 1.2.

This desktop environment just keeps getting better, and it's quickly establishing itself as a major competitor to long-standing alternatives. It's already the default desktop in Pop! OS (made by the same company as COSMIC itself), but you may see it show up in even more distros at this rate.