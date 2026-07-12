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Red Hat's Latest, Half of It About Slop
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v Official ☛ Unleashing open innovation: How Diebold Nixdorf reimagined global banking on Red Hat OpenShift
Joerg Meyer, Software Solution Architect at Diebold Nixdorf, took the stage to deliver a compelling presentation titled, "Diebold Nixdorf Breaks the Shackles of Legacy Payments Infrastructure." Meyer shared how this global leader in banking and retail technology is moving away from the rigid constraints of the past to build a high-availability, future-ready payments platform.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Strengthening the open source supply chain with Red Hat partners
That is why the launch of Lightwell is intrinsically tied to our global partner ecosystem. With this release, we are establishing a new standard for industry collaboration.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerate and upskill with Red Hat AI training and certification [Ed: Red Hat is pushing slop as a skill]
As you begin your AI learning journey, the course “Developing and Deploying AI/ML Applications on Red Hat OpenShift AI” is a great starting point. It provides students with the fundamental knowledge to manage the complete lifecycle of modern AI applications, showing them how to efficiently train, test, deploy, and monitor both predictive and generative AI models at scale.
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Red Hat Official ☛ The new currency of enterprise velocity [Ed: Hyping up low-quality and high-quantity bug reporting slop]
Frontier AI models have fundamentally changed the game in security patching. Automated tools can surface thousands of vulnerabilities across open source software ecosystems in practically no time. Therefore, the security imperative is no longer simply identifying a problem, but having the technical capacity to fix it without bringing your core business to a standstill.