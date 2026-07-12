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GNU Projects: Emacs key bindings and GNU findutils 4.11.0 released
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Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs: global keybinding overrides
In this video I demonstrate how to define key bindings that have a global overriding effect so that major modes cannot change them. This is important if you want to redefine keys that are not meant to be configured by the user.
Below is the code I showed in the video: [...]
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GNU ☛ findutils @ Savannah: GNU findutils 4.11.0 released
This is to announce findutils-4.11.0, a stable release. This release follows the recent POSIX (IEEE Std 1003.1-2024) changes, especially to mention the new behavior of 'find -mount' vs. 'find -xdev', as well as a lot of documentation improvements. See the NEWS below for more details.