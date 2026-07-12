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PostgreSQL Related Releases and Extensions
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PostgreSQL ☛ PDU: an open source PostgreSQL Data Unloader for full-database offline export and targeted WAL recovery
PDU helps recover offline PostgreSQL databases by reconstructing metadata, exporting tables, and reading WAL for targeted row recovery.
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PostgreSQL ☛ PostgreSQL ODBC Version REL-18_00_0002 Released
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PostgreSQL ☛ pglayers: PostgreSQL extensions as stackable Docker layers
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PostgreSQL ☛ Barman 3.19.0 and 3.19.1 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Barman 3.19.0 and 3.19.1, which shipped in quick succession on May 20 and May 26, 2026. This announcement covers both releases.
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PostgreSQL ☛ Autobase 2.9.0 released
Autobase 2.9 focuses on the next step in the platform's evolution: simplifying PostgreSQL infrastructure management after deployment.
See the full details in the release notes.