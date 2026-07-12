Linux for Old Devices, Linux Kernel 7.1, Linux Kernel 7.2, and LWN Articles

When a BPF program is used to filter or redirect packets in the networking subsystem, the program will often want to associate data with each packet as it moves through the kernel. The kernel's local BPF storage API, which associates extra data with some kernel objects, provides a way to do that. (See also the BPF map types that end in STORAGE.) Amery Hung and Jakub Sitnicki led two sessions at the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit about how to make accesses to local storage data more efficient. Hung spoke about general performance problems related to locking, while Sitnicki examined the use of local storage in the networking subsystem in particular.

There is a feature that Hung has been working on for the past eight months, using local storage to enable faster communication between the kernel and user space. This talk was not about that feature, because in the course of working on it, Hung noticed that the BPF self tests sometimes failed due to contention on the lock that protects local storage from deadlocks. Such contention can cause reading from or writing to local storage to fail, which is an obvious source of problems.