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Linux for Old Devices, Linux Kernel 7.1, Linux Kernel 7.2, and LWN Articles
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Dev ports Linux to Atari's notorious Jaguar console from 1993 — the first 64-bit console features 2MB of RAM, 13.3 MHz CPU, and Tom and Jerry co-processors; the Jag was notoriously difficult to program and flopped
A Spanish systems software developer has ported Linux to the Atari Jaguar console. To succeed at the task, cakehonolulu had to overcome severe memory limits, the lack of a memory management unit (MMU), and face off against a handful of unusual hardware quirks. A blog post from the dev tells us about the work to port Linux to this ill-fated 1993-launched flop, and happily ends in evidence that a working Linux kernel and BusyBox command line shell can be booted on the old Jag. Now Linux runs on both your cherished real hardware via cartridge, or in a Jaguar emulator.
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LWN ☛ Hardening the kernel with allocation tokens and bootpatch-SLR [LWN.net]
There is a lot of work going into eliminating exploitable bugs from the kernel and preventing the addition of new ones. Even if this work is maximally successful, though, there is no chance that the kernel will be free of these bugs anytime soon. Thus, there is also ongoing interest in hardening the kernel to make the existing bugs more difficult to exploit. The upcoming 7.2 kernel release will include a change to how dynamically allocated structures are placed in memory to make them harder to overwrite, while a project to randomize structure layout at boot time has a rather longer timeline.
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LWN ☛ Initiating writeback earlier [LWN.net]
Writeback is the process of ensuring that dirty pages or folios in the page cache are flushed to the disk, so that changes to those files are made persistent. In a filesystem-track session at the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit, Jeff Layton wanted to discuss whether the writeback operation should be initiated earlier than it is today. The consensus seemed to be that it should be done earlier, but the path toward making that happen was less clear.
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LWN ☛ Efficient access to local storage for BPF programs [LWN.net]
When a BPF program is used to filter or redirect packets in the networking subsystem, the program will often want to associate data with each packet as it moves through the kernel. The kernel's local BPF storage API, which associates extra data with some kernel objects, provides a way to do that. (See also the BPF map types that end in STORAGE.) Amery Hung and Jakub Sitnicki led two sessions at the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit about how to make accesses to local storage data more efficient. Hung spoke about general performance problems related to locking, while Sitnicki examined the use of local storage in the networking subsystem in particular.
There is a feature that Hung has been working on for the past eight months, using local storage to enable faster communication between the kernel and user space. This talk was not about that feature, because in the course of working on it, Hung noticed that the BPF self tests sometimes failed due to contention on the lock that protects local storage from deadlocks. Such contention can cause reading from or writing to local storage to fail, which is an obvious source of problems.
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LWN ☛ The rest of the 7.2 merge window [LWN.net]
Linus Torvalds released 7.2-rc1 and closed the 7.2 merge window on June 28; by that time, 13,412 non-merge commits had found their way into the mainline. That makes this the busiest merge window since the 6.7 development cycle in 2024 (15,418 commits, including 2,800 for the entire bcachefs development history). Just under half of those commits arrived after LWN's summary of the first half of the merge window was written. As usual, the commits in the latter part of the merge window were more heavily focused on fixes, but there were still a lot of new features and significant changes merged as well.
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OSTechNix ☛ Linux Kernel 7.1 Has Officially Arrived in Fedora Linux
We've got a good news to the Fedora community! The latest stable update, Linux Kernel 7.1, is now landing in Fedora repositories. I updated my Fedora 44 system today and noticed that kernel version 7.1.3 is being pulled from the repositories.