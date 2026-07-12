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Rianne's August Birthday
Rianne celebrates his birthday next month and we've set aside some balloons for the occasion. Today Rianne worked in the garden next to her birds, ahead of another very long journey, which will begin tonight.
We've had time to reflect; some time soon we'll hopefully manage to publish a lot more, owing to changes in the workflow. By August news will be slow anyway (many people go on holiday), so curation will take less time to complete. █
Image source: Rianne, Birthday Again