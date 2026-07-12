news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Corporate Media: Blame the People Who Enter the Abandoned IBM Buildings, Not IBM for Abandoning Workers in Pursuit of IT Sweatshops
When the media spreads falsehoods stocks can go up (a lot higher), but at whose expense and how long for?
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SUEPO Munich Report on the Recent EPO Demonstration and Rolling Strikes That Continue to Grow
"increasing registrations for the 'rolling strikes' running until autumn"
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Gemini Links 11/07/2026: Old Computer challenge, Poems, Antenna, and More
Links for the day
New
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Blogs May be Making a Comeback (They're Not Fediverse, They Are Joined by RSS Feeds)
Don't fake expansion where none existed
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ChromeOS and GNU/Linux in the United Kingdom Reach 11%
the UK shows signs of digital maturity
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Canonical is Selling Microsoft, It Pays The Register MS to Sell Microsoft
It's all about money to them. And they call this journalism.
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When Red Hat's HR Becomes the Same as IBM's HR (Bluewashing)
Red Hat keeps sacking very experienced engineers and adding temporary interns
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GNU/Linux Growing in East Asia
Assuming this is more or less accurate, we could use a plausible explanation
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Over a Week After Microsoft Discontinued Some XBox Models It Apparently Exits Some Markets Altogether
We seem to be witnessing the end of XBox
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Links 11/07/2026: "Trademark wars of Influencer Culture", Xinuos Uses Copyrights Versus UNIX
Links for the day
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North America: GNU/Linux Measured at 10%
To better understand what contributes to the gains
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Following Corrections and Adjustments statCounter Sees GNU/Linux at 7.1%, an All-Time High
There is a lot of layoffs at Microsoft this month
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Friday, July 10, 2026
IRC logs for Friday, July 10, 2026
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Links 11/07/2026: Wednesday-Saturday News Catch-up
Links for the day
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Prioritising High-Importance News
In order to fully catch up with news we'll not publish many new articles until next week
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Saturday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):