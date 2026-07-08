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Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: Czech Mate: EPO Kingmaker or Merely a Pawn in the Game?
recent "missions" of the EPO President
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 131 Out of 200: A Big Win for the Media in the United Kingdom (UK) Today
In a democratic society the Right to Know, which is closely connected to freedom of the press (or what one might label "blogging" or "blag"), comes above all else, except where there are lives being put at risk
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IBM's Fedora Plans to Integrate Slop Into "Fedora Workstation as a Default Feature."
IBM does not care whether the community wants this or not
New
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Links 07/07/2026: Microsoft Cuts Doom "id Software" and Turkey Detains Journalists
Links for the day
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Gemini Links 07/07/2026: Old Computer Challenge (OCC) and Hardware Tests
Links for the day
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A Break From the Routine
What matters is what whistleblowers keep feeding information to us
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 132 Out of 200: When You Cannot Pay a Million Pounds (1,335,520.00 United States Dollar) to Lawyers But Have a Strong Community
Techrights compensates for its fiscal poverty with a wealth of community spirit
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Fame is Not the Goal
"Fame" kills
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Mental Health in Free Software Communities
clearly there is a subject that merits debate and it ought not be a taboo anymore
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The Era of Sponsored Spam
There is no "era of AI", there is era of BRIBES to PRETEND there is an "era of AI"
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Gemini Links 07/07/2026: Cleaning, Old Computer, and More
Links for the day
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Links 07/07/2026: Le Monde Combats LLM Slop Plagiarism, "ACLU Launches Largest Ever Midterm Electoral Program"
Links for the day
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Extremism in the Free Software World is Mostly a Myth
Only the firm belief that justice applies to all will produce a just society
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Monday, July 06, 2026
IRC logs for Monday, July 06, 2026
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Links 07/07/2026: Kernelized Secure Operating System (KSOS) and "Exploiting Thoughtcrime in LLMs"
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.
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