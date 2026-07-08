Based on Wine 11, Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, From Dust, Blaite, and Dino Crisis 2.

Coming two months after KDE Plasma 6.6.5, the KDE Plasma 6.6.6 release is a bugfix one that addresses numerous issues, including a clipboard-related issue that could make XWayland-using apps lag or freeze after locking the screen.

Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today that they plan to rebase their TUXEDO OS distribution on Debian GNU/Linux, moving away from Ubuntu, but still shipping a custom KDE Plasma desktop environment.

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