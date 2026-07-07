GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: ArchBang, Galactic Mandate Linux, and More

Pleased to announce the release of ArchBang running the MangoWM window manager. This marks a full rebrand from FruitBang back to ArchBang.

A new ISO image, dated 1st July, has just been uploaded as promised — carrying up-to-date packages and the latest kernel.

Getting started: hit the yellow rocket icon on the waybar toolbar and you’re off. Most of what you need is accessible from that menu.