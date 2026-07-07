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GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: ArchBang, Galactic Mandate Linux, and More
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ArchBang Update now runs MangoWM by Default
Pleased to announce the release of ArchBang running the MangoWM window manager. This marks a full rebrand from FruitBang back to ArchBang.
A new ISO image, dated 1st July, has just been uploaded as promised — carrying up-to-date packages and the latest kernel.
Getting started: hit the yellow rocket icon on the waybar toolbar and you’re off. Most of what you need is accessible from that menu.
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Galactic Mandate Linux v.99
Galactic Mandate Linux v.99 adds a deeper visual conversion than earlier preview builds. The system now boots into a custom FUI desktop with HUD rails, live CPU, memory, and swap readouts, theme-linked book cover wallpaper, custom app launchers, and a first-start tour that explains where everything is.
The new Control Center acts as the command room for the distro. It lets users switch between the hand-authored Galactic Mandate themes, preview the desktop language, control the FUI shell, and rehearse or disable yellow/red alert effects.
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Make Use Of ☛ 2026-07-04 [Older] I revived a 15-year-old laptop with an OS that runs entirely in memory