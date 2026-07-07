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Proton 11 Officially Released with Support for More Games Running on Linux
Based on Wine 11, Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, From Dust, Blaite, and Dino Crisis 2.
The list of newly supported games continues with Don’t Die Dateless, Dummy!, METAL GEAR SURVIVE, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Metal Fatigue, SHOGUN: Total War, Unknown Faces, Gothic 1 Classic, X-Plane 12, Breath of Fire IV, and Deadly Premonition.