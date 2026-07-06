Sam Lane, a member of the Ubuntu Budgie project, created a new Raspberry Pi image of the upcoming Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS release, which is supported and optimized for both Raspberry Pi 4 and Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computers.

Coming a week after Shelly 2.4.1, the Shelly 2.4.1.1 release may look like a small update, but, in fact, it introduces quite some exciting changes, such as the ability to install Flatpak apps directly from the Flathub website by clicking on the “Install” button.

DXVK 3.0.1 is here to fix performance regressions in Kane & Lynch: Dead Men and King’s Bounty: The Legend, enable a 60 FPS limit to work around an issue in Manhunt, fix a water rendering regression in Total War: Medieval II, and fix a long-standing lighting issue in Fruit Ninja.

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BleachBit 6.0.2 Adds Support for Cleaning AI Models from Google Chrome

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 06, 2026



Coming a little over two months after BleachBit 6.0, the BleachBit 6.0.2 release is here to introduce a DNS cache cleaner, a cleaner for Claude Code, support for cleaning AI models from Google Chrome, and support for cleaning multiple browser profiles on Google Chrome and Edge.

BleachBit 6.0.2 also adds support for cleaning Visual Studio Code, Codium, Antigravity, Cursor, Windsurf, and Devin software, a revamped Apache OpenOffice cleaner written in CleanerML, as well as support for cleaning the clipboard after shredding files from paste operations.

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