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BleachBit 6.0.2 Adds Support for Cleaning AI Models from Google Chrome
Coming a little over two months after BleachBit 6.0, the BleachBit 6.0.2 release is here to introduce a DNS cache cleaner, a cleaner for Claude Code, support for cleaning AI models from Google Chrome, and support for cleaning multiple browser profiles on Google Chrome and Edge.
BleachBit 6.0.2 also adds support for cleaning Visual Studio Code, Codium, Antigravity, Cursor, Windsurf, and Devin software, a revamped Apache OpenOffice cleaner written in CleanerML, as well as support for cleaning the clipboard after shredding files from paste operations.