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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 02, 2026



Quoting: Kubuntu 26.04 Resolute Raccoon review - Surprisingly nice —

It has been a while since I last did a proper distro review. But the occasion warrants it. Canonical has released its latest LTS. What makes the April 2026 edition that much more meaningful or important is that, for the first time ever, Ubuntu no longer uses nor can it use the X11 desktop, due to its Gnome 50 dependency. You have to use Wayland. But the same limitation does not extend to the community flavors, even though Kubuntu also decided to default to the "new" and less capable "successor". But the X11 desktop is in the repos.

Well, as a heavy Kubuntu user, I couldn't just ignore this release. After all, I have a mix of 22.04 and 24.04 systems, physical and virtual, including my Slimbook Titan used for gaming, and the Executive, used for casual everyday stuff. With the pro patching enabled, these two ought to be good for quite a while longer, but I want to be ready for the future. Y'know, X11, Wayland, Nvidia, gaming, all the critical stuff. Thus, this new LTS represents a pivotal point. It's going to be the last X11-capable Kubuntu LTS, and so I want to see what gives. Besides, I also want to see whether this LTS is good in its own right, Wayland notwithstanding, considering that 24.04 was quite disappointing. Anyway. Let us commence.