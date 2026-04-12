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today's howtos
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Ruben Schade ☛ “Post-framework” web design
I feel (a) old and (2) relieved we’ve come back around to this :).
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How to Install Claude Code on FunOS [Ed: Slop mess]
Claude Code is a modern AI-powered coding tool that runs directly in the terminal. It can help you write code, fix bugs, refactor projects, and even automate development tasks using simple natural language commands.
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Linuxize ☛ nslookup Command in Linux: Query DNS Records
The nslookup command queries DNS servers for domain records. This guide covers A, MX, NS, TXT, and AAAA lookups, reverse DNS, interactive mode, and choosing a specific name server.
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Linuxize ☛ nslookup Cheatsheet
Quick reference for querying DNS records and checking name resolution with nslookup
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Clang on Fedora 43
If you do C or C++ development on Linux, having the right compiler on your system is not optional.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Moodle on Debian 13
Moodle is the world’s most widely deployed open-source Learning Management System, trusted by universities, corporate training teams, and independent educators globally.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenJDK on Fedora 43
Java runs more infrastructure than most people realize.
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IT Pro ☛ How to remote desktop into Ubuntu
Ubuntu ranks among the most popular Linux distributions, with more than 6 million active monthly users worldwide.
The popularity of the distro lies in both its compatibility with a wide range of hardware and its stability, making it ideal for IT professionals and enterprises using mixed environments.
Remote desktop access for Ubuntu is a critical requirement for IT professionals, enabling them to manage servers, provide remote IT support, or access development environments.