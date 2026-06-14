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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2026



Quoting: This Linux command is the only backup tool I'll ever need —

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Experts recommend specialized backup suites, complex enterprise software, and cloud tools for data protection, and I've used my fair share of these. I'm done with all of them. Interestingly, what made me realize that none of these elaborate GUI backup tools are good enough for me is older than half of the engineers in Silicon Valley.

It's a native command-line tool called rsync. rsync strips away graphical elements and relies on a raw, differential-matching pipeline, making it faster and more efficient. My entire data recovery strategy is built around it.