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Some Free Software for Secure Communication: A Work in Progress
I recently wrote about Quibble, which uses LibreJS, particular Web browsers, and other projects that are considered "purist". Quibble focuses on privacy-preserving communications and Software Freedom. In coverage about Quibble (Part I; Part II; Part III; Part IV) I said it was still in beta but open to contributions. It's not yet "ready for the camera", but it is welcoming developers.
The FSF is going to announce this some time in the future; I saw a revision of the article that was edited with help from the FSF for publication later this year. "My only request," I was told, "is that you please avoid revealing too much, so the full piece still has something left to surprise readers :-)"
If you wish to help develop Quibble, start here. Quibble uses Codeberg. █
Image source: Two young lads chatting away on a park bench in winter