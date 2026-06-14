GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Back at the turn of the 21st century, computers were still developing into what they'd become today. As such, we saw some really weird decisions made by hobbyists and companies that would shape how things would evolve over the years. For instance, there was TempleOS, an entire operating system designed by a man inspired by God.

Today, we're going to be taking a deep dive into the world of Lindows, and, for reasons you've probably already garnered from its name, the struggles it had with a young Microsoft back in the day.