news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Desktop/Laptop
-
XDA ☛ Microsoft paid $20 million to protect one letter from Linux
Back at the turn of the 21st century, computers were still developing into what they'd become today. As such, we saw some really weird decisions made by hobbyists and companies that would shape how things would evolve over the years. For instance, there was TempleOS, an entire operating system designed by a man inspired by God.
Today, we're going to be taking a deep dive into the world of Lindows, and, for reasons you've probably already garnered from its name, the struggles it had with a young Microsoft back in the day.
-
-
Emulation
-
ScummVM ☛ The Cartoon Carnival opens its gates!
Come one, come all! Hanna-Barbera's Cartoon Carnival is now ready for public testing in ScummVM.
Originally developed and released for Philips CD-i in 1993 by Funhouse Design and then ported to backdoored Windows and Macintosh in 1995, Cartoon Carnival brings together a cast of familiar Hanna-Barbera characters in a collection of short arcade-style minigames. Scooby-Doo, Fred Flintstone, George Jetson, Top Cat and friends each get their turn in different challenges, ranging from mazes and pattern matching games to balloon catching and trivia quizzes.
Rather than a traditional adventure game, this is a colorful piece of mid-90’s multimedia entertainment, full of animation, voices and music. It is also one of those licensed titles that can easily slip through the cracks, so we are especially happy to help keep it playable on modern systems.
-
-
Games
-
WCCF Tech ☛ CachyOS Proton Can Now Download DLSS Files To Enable FSR 4 In More Linux Games
A new Proton-CachyOS update can automatically download NVIDIA DLSS DLL files when using Optiscaler, allowing AMD users to enable FSR 4 in more games.
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
BSD
-
[Repeat] Dan Langille ☛ How changes to poudriere.conf affect the build time
NOTE: I was starting my 6th build when I realized the log links are not publicly accessible. Sorry about that: https://pkg02.int.unixathome.org/ should not resolve for you.
I have a new server in the basement, known as r7425-01 – it’s beefy. It’s newer than the other hosts I have. Should I retire one of the older servers?
First, let’s see if it’s faster. My primary use case: building packages via poudriere.
-
Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
-
Nathan Grigg ☛ Mac Network Backups with ZFS
All of these backup systems do somewhat complex things to allow you to store multiple versions of files, which is a very important feature for a backup system, in case you accidentally delete or change something and you want to get it back.
A different strategy is to make the backup client dumb but the storage system smart. Since I’m using ZFS for my home server, I can do snapshotting and versioning there. Not only does this simplify things for the client, it gives me more flexibility, for example, to keep many snapshots on the large home server but only send one or two versions to the smaller offsite backup drives.
-
-
-
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: F44 Election Results
The F44 election cycle has concluded. Below are the results. We are posting the results early this year as we are currently on the eve of Flock to Fedora 2026 and the results were ready. Thank you to all candidates and voters, and congratulations to the newly elected members!
Two Council seats were open this election. A total of 204 voters participated in this election.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Protesilaos Stavrou ☛ Emacs: flat Dired listing for REGEXP, optionally up to DAYS since last modification
When we call dired from Lisp, we can pass it a list of files instead of a directory. This gives us a fully fledged Dired buffer for those files. My most common use-case is to produce flat listing, so that I do not have to go searching in exactly which directory some file is (e.g. in the Downloads folder there is some zip archive that I downloaded with a bunch of files in a complex structure).
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Brandon Rozek ☛ Synchronizing my Static Website with Object Storage | Brandon Rozek
I recently updated all my geo-distributed web servers to run on Fedora CoreOS (yes, I still love it). This gave me an opportunity to revisit how I handle synchronization. Before, I used Syncthing which while awesome is a pain to configure. I don’t update my website or certs too frequently so having an always online setup seemed overkill.
-
-