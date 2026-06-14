GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

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Linux Kernel 7.1 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Probably the biggest change of the Linux 7.1 kernel series is a new NTFS file system implementation, which has been in the works for the last 4 years, featuring full write support with delayed allocation, iomap, and folio integration to improve write performance, better stability, and a new suite of userspace utilities called ntfsprogs-plus.

Ubuntu Desktop 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Daily Builds Now Available for Download

The Stonking Stingray development cycle has been nothing but strange until now. First, the daily builds for Ubuntu Desktop, which first appeared around mid-May, were only available for the 64-bit ARM (AArch64) architecture. Then, Canonical decided to release the first Snapshot without providing Ubuntu Desktop 64-bit images.

Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Will Reach End of Life on July 9th, 2026

Released on October 9th, 2025, Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) shipped with Linux kernel 6.17 and the GNOME 49 desktop environment for the flagship Ubuntu Desktop edition. It was also the first Ubuntu release to default to a Wayland-only experience on the Ubuntu Desktop flavor.

First Look at Audacity 4: A Beautiful and Modern Revamp of the Audio Editor

I just remembered that I’ve been using Audacity on and off for about 20 years now. It’s always been the go-to program whenever I needed to trim an audio file or glue two tracks into one, or just extract a sample from an audio track. For me, Audacity was highly effective and reliable for this specific use case.

Shelly 2.3.3 Package Manager for Arch Linux Improves Flatpak/AppImage Support

Shelly is a modern reimagination and alternative to Arch Linux’s default package manager, supporting third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub, as well as AppImages. Shelly comes with both a graphical UI and a CLI version. CachyOS recently adopted Shelly as the default GUI package manager.

First Look at Antergos NeXT: A Modern Revival of Antergos Linux with KDE Plasma

Antergos Linux was created by developers Alexandre Filgueira, Gustau Castells, and Dustin Falgout back in 2012 as an unofficial Cinnamon flavor of the popular and flexible Arch Linux distribution. It was initially called Cinnarch (Cinnamon on Arch), but the developers renamed it Antergos in 2013.

GStreamer 1.28.4 Adds Support for FLAC Decoding and New Codec Profile Mappings

The GStreamer 1.28.4 release adds various new codec mime/profile mappings for WMV, VC1, AC3/EAC3/AC4, AAC, and H.265, as well as support decoding for FLAC files on Android, and support for SRTP, authentication, HTTP tunnelling, keep alive, stream selection, TLS validation, and latency configuration to the RTSP client plugin.

Systemd-Free Peppermint OS Devuan Is Now Based on Devuan 6 Excalibur

Based on the latest Devuan 6 “Excalibur” series, which is based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Peppermint OS Devuan ships with three init systems, including SysVinit, OpenRC, and runit, and features the lightweight Xfce 4.20 desktop environment by default.

KDE Frameworks 6.27 Is Out to Improve KRunner, Breeze Icons, and More

The KDE Frameworks 6.27 release is here to improve the display of disk sizes shown in various places across the Plasma desktop to fully respect your preference regarding storage units, and switching between light and dark Global Themes to prevent various Plasma UI elements from changing their colors halfway.

LinuxGizmos.com

M5Stack LLM-8850 Kit delivers 24 TOPS AI acceleration in M.2 form factor

The LLM-8850 Kit is an M.2-based AI accelerator designed for edge AI, embedded inference, video analytics, and multimodal large-model workloads. It combines the LLM-8850 Card, a compact M.2 M-Key 2242 module based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, with a PiHat adapter board for the Raspberry Pi 5.

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GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 14, 2026

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