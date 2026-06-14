Standards/Consortia: Slop Against Open Standards, ISO C++, and More

But third time I was armed with knowledge about Mekhitarist congregation and existence of stenography book by them. I was filled with determination. And an extremely knowledgeable and inventive librarian found the Armenian word for stenography (“սղագրություն,” sghagrutyun.) I tried to translate the word myself, to no avail: [...]

Anyway, now we have the word! And there actually was a book with that word in the name. My treasure I keep close to my digital heart: “Armenian Stenography based on the System by P. K. Kapelsperker” from 1888! Those into stenography systems may recognize the surname: it’s garbled Gabelsberger in Western Armenian. So yes, this book is yet another Grabelsberger progeny!