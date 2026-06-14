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Standards/Consortia: Slop Against Open Standards, ISO C++, and More
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It's FOSS ☛ DOCX, PDFs Were Not Built for AI. This New Open Standard Wants to Change That [Ed: Slop versus ODF and real standards]
The spec looks to simplify how Hey Hi (AI) systems read and process documents under a vendor-neutral umbrella.
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Herb Sutter ☛ Trip report: June 2026 ISO C++ standards meeting (Brno, Czechia)
Adopted this week in draft C++29: Complete catalog of all undefined behavior (UB) in C++. Contract pre/post support for virtual functions. Defaulting (=default) for postfix increment/decrement. Designated initializers for base classes. Python-style .lookup(key) for associative containers. And more… Other significant progress: Progress on various features targeting C++29, including systematically addressing UB and adding safety profiles for C++.
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Artyom Bologov ☛ Armenian Shorthand System from 1888!
But third time I was armed with knowledge about Mekhitarist congregation and existence of stenography book by them. I was filled with determination. And an extremely knowledgeable and inventive librarian found the Armenian word for stenography (“սղագրություն,” sghagrutyun.) I tried to translate the word myself, to no avail: [...]
Anyway, now we have the word! And there actually was a book with that word in the name. My treasure I keep close to my digital heart: “Armenian Stenography based on the System by P. K. Kapelsperker” from 1888! Those into stenography systems may recognize the surname: it’s garbled Gabelsberger in Western Armenian. So yes, this book is yet another Grabelsberger progeny!