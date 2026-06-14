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Ubuntu Desktop 26.10 “Stonking Stingray” Daily Builds Now Available for Download
The Stonking Stingray development cycle has been nothing but strange until now. First, the daily builds for Ubuntu Desktop, which first appeared around mid-May, were only available for the 64-bit ARM (AArch64) architecture. Then, Canonical decided to release the first Snapshot without providing Ubuntu Desktop 64-bit images.
But it’s all good now, and you can finally download the Ubuntu Desktop 26.10 daily builds for your 64-bit PC if you want to become an early adopter or if you’re a developer who wants to prepare an app for the next major Ubuntu release. Even better, there’s now a RISC-V desktop image.