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today's howtos
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TecMint ☛ How to Install AMD ROCm on Ubuntu 26.04 for AI & Deep Learning
For a long time, NVIDIA users had a much smoother experience thanks to CUDA‘s straightforward installation process, but AMD users, on the other hand, often had to work through a much more complicated setup.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install GStreamer on Fedora 44
Fresh Fedora 44 installs play audio but show black screens for H.264 and H.265 video. This happens because Fedora excludes proprietary codecs due to patent monopoly...
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SQLite on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS does not come with SQLite preinstalled, even on server and desktop images, which blocks many developers and sysadmins from starting their work immediately.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install DavMail on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Installing DavMail on Ubuntu 26.04 is a practical way to connect GNU/Linux mail clients to Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Exchange or Office 365 without fighting protocol limits.
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Linuxize ☛ dig Cheatsheet
Quick reference for querying DNS records, tracing resolution, and debugging name resolution with dig
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Make Use Of ☛ 4 beginner Docker mistakes I made that took my homelab offline — and how I fixed each one
Breaking my own server came with a sinking feeling as I saw my network suddenly drop, and my dashboard go dark. I self-host using Docker, and it's been incredibly easy. However, with the slightest oversight, you can accidentally weaponize a container against your hardware. I learned the hard way when I choked my device with unconstrained memory limits and rogue logs.
This is just one of the many Docker mistakes I've made over the years. Here are the ones I regret the most and how I fixed them.