Games: Steam Games, Island of Hearts, and More

Island of Hearts is a lackluster dating FMV, developed by Titan Digital Media and 4Divinity (who is also the publisher). It did work on Steam Deck with a few caveats, but I only got a black screen on CachyOS. FMV (full-motion video) games have popping-up on my Steam suggestions for a while. Some appears to have the production value of DRM spreader Netflix series, and mixing styles and genres with plenty of minigames. I don’t think I saw anything released recently be close to Black Dahlia, a game I am fond from my early adult life, but some games do try. Island of Hearts is not like that, neither tries to be. It is straightforward: you watch a video, pick a choice and watch the next video, with some minigames sparsely sprinkled here and there without a deep story. I am not an expert on FMV dating-sim, but it seems most of them on Steam follows the same formula. Well, Island of Hearts tries to set up a story early on, before you are dumped into drama island, but not enough to get you that interested. Sadly, every single game design decision made me lose my suspension of disbelief: lack of choices, rough cuts in video edits, and shallow and uncanny stories. The protagonist in unhinged, unstable, both in how he reacts and the options you have available to pick. It was hard to picture him in my mind, as he would act like an entirely different person at each scene. And it makes it quite annoying that you play in first person because now you are the crazy one.