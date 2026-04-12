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Games: Steam Games, Island of Hearts, and More
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Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, with Sol Cesto and People of Note - 2026-04-11 Edition
Between 2026-04-04 and 2026-04-11 we selected 10 newly released games that are rated as Verified or Playable on the Steam Deck, and meeting specific criteria in terms of user ratings. It’s a good week for releases, with Sol Cesto being a great roguelite game where you direct your heroes against impossible odds. It has a very unique art style. There’s also People of Note from Annapurna which looks like a delightful mix of turn-based RPG and a musical. Here’s the whole list below.
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Boiling Steam ☛ Island of Hearts - Review
Island of Hearts is a lackluster dating FMV, developed by Titan Digital Media and 4Divinity (who is also the publisher). It did work on Steam Deck with a few caveats, but I only got a black screen on CachyOS. FMV (full-motion video) games have popping-up on my Steam suggestions for a while. Some appears to have the production value of DRM spreader Netflix series, and mixing styles and genres with plenty of minigames. I don’t think I saw anything released recently be close to Black Dahlia, a game I am fond from my early adult life, but some games do try. Island of Hearts is not like that, neither tries to be. It is straightforward: you watch a video, pick a choice and watch the next video, with some minigames sparsely sprinkled here and there without a deep story. I am not an expert on FMV dating-sim, but it seems most of them on Steam follows the same formula. Well, Island of Hearts tries to set up a story early on, before you are dumped into drama island, but not enough to get you that interested. Sadly, every single game design decision made me lose my suspension of disbelief: lack of choices, rough cuts in video edits, and shallow and uncanny stories. The protagonist in unhinged, unstable, both in how he reacts and the options you have available to pick. It was hard to picture him in my mind, as he would act like an entirely different person at each scene. And it makes it quite annoying that you play in first person because now you are the crazy one.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Pick up some quality adventure games in the Humble Golden Tales Bundle | GamingOnLinux
The Humble 15 Golden Tales Bundle has launched with 8 great adventure games as Humble celebrate 15 years of supporting charity with many cheap games. Below the cut you'll get a list of all the games and their different ratings. Along with each being a Steam link for more info.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some great tower defense games in a fresh Humble Bundle | GamingOnLinux
Humble Bundle have launched another nice bundle giving you some great looking and highly rated tower defense games.
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Boiling Steam ☛ Bloodgrounds: Review
Manage your own ludus, and bring your gladiators to combat across the fantasy realm of Bloodgrounds. A turn-base combat RPG developed by Exordium Games, and published by Daedalic Entertainment. It runs well on GNU/Linux and Steam Deck.
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Godot Engine ☛ Godot Mobile update — April 2026
April update from the Godot Mobile Team!
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New Denuvo Bypass Threatens Linux Gaming via Proton
The main problem lies in the developers' retaliatory measures. To block such virtual machines, the company's specialists Irdeto It will be necessary to implement verification tools at the deepest level of the operating system kernel. The closed platform architecture from the corporation Microsoft allows this radical scenario to be realized, but on free systems it is technically impossible due to the open source nature of the code.