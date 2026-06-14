DietPi 10.5 Enables KMS/DRM Graphics System by Default for Raspberry Pi SBCs

The LLM-8850 Kit is an M.2-based AI accelerator designed for edge AI, embedded inference, video analytics, and multimodal large-model workloads. It combines the LLM-8850 Card, a compact M.2 M-Key 2242 module based on the Axera AX8850 SoC, with a PiHat adapter board for the Raspberry Pi 5.

The KDE Frameworks 6.27 release is here to improve the display of disk sizes shown in various places across the Plasma desktop to fully respect your preference regarding storage units, and switching between light and dark Global Themes to prevent various Plasma UI elements from changing their colors halfway.

Based on the latest Devuan 6 “Excalibur” series, which is based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series, Peppermint OS Devuan ships with three init systems, including SysVinit, OpenRC, and runit, and features the lightweight Xfce 4.20 desktop environment by default.

The GStreamer 1.28.4 release adds various new codec mime/profile mappings for WMV, VC1, AC3/EAC3/AC4, AAC, and H.265, as well as support decoding for FLAC files on Android, and support for SRTP, authentication, HTTP tunnelling, keep alive, stream selection, TLS validation, and latency configuration to the RTSP client plugin.

Antergos Linux was created by developers Alexandre Filgueira, Gustau Castells, and Dustin Falgout back in 2012 as an unofficial Cinnamon flavor of the popular and flexible Arch Linux distribution. It was initially called Cinnarch (Cinnamon on Arch), but the developers renamed it Antergos in 2013.

Shelly is a modern reimagination and alternative to Arch Linux’s default package manager, supporting third-party app stores like AUR and Flathub, as well as AppImages. Shelly comes with both a graphical UI and a CLI version. CachyOS recently adopted Shelly as the default GUI package manager.

I just remembered that I’ve been using Audacity on and off for about 20 years now. It’s always been the go-to program whenever I needed to trim an audio file or glue two tracks into one, or just extract a sample from an audio track. For me, Audacity was highly effective and reliable for this specific use case.

Released on October 9th, 2025, Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) shipped with Linux kernel 6.17 and the GNOME 49 desktop environment for the flagship Ubuntu Desktop edition. It was also the first Ubuntu release to default to a Wayland-only experience on the Ubuntu Desktop flavor.

The Stonking Stingray development cycle has been nothing but strange until now. First, the daily builds for Ubuntu Desktop, which first appeared around mid-May, were only available for the 64-bit ARM (AArch64) architecture. Then, Canonical decided to release the first Snapshot without providing Ubuntu Desktop 64-bit images.

Probably the biggest change of the Linux 7.1 kernel series is a new NTFS file system implementation, which has been in the works for the last 4 years, featuring full write support with delayed allocation, iomap, and folio integration to improve write performance, better stability, and a new suite of userspace utilities called ntfsprogs-plus.

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DietPi 10.5 Enables KMS/DRM Graphics System by Default for Raspberry Pi SBCs

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 14, 2026



Coming almost a month after DietPi 10.4, the DietPi 10.5 release enables KMS (Kernel Mode Setting) and DRM (Direct Rendering Manager) by default for Raspberry Pi boards when installing a graphical app or desktop environment via DietPi-Software. While this option is enabled by default now, you can control it via a new dedicated entry in DietPi-Config’s Display Options.

Also for Raspberry Pi SBCs, the DietPi 10.5 release updates the Raspberry Pi Camera setting in the DietPi-Config tool to allow you to toggle the modern camera stack via the new libcamera API. For NanoPi K2 SBCs, the DietPi 10.5 release addresses a bug that prevented users from setting a static Ethernet MAC address via the ethaddr variable.

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