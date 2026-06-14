news
DietPi 10.5 Enables KMS/DRM Graphics System by Default for Raspberry Pi SBCs
Coming almost a month after DietPi 10.4, the DietPi 10.5 release enables KMS (Kernel Mode Setting) and DRM (Direct Rendering Manager) by default for Raspberry Pi boards when installing a graphical app or desktop environment via DietPi-Software. While this option is enabled by default now, you can control it via a new dedicated entry in DietPi-Config’s Display Options.
Also for Raspberry Pi SBCs, the DietPi 10.5 release updates the Raspberry Pi Camera setting in the DietPi-Config tool to allow you to toggle the modern camera stack via the new libcamera API. For NanoPi K2 SBCs, the DietPi 10.5 release addresses a bug that prevented users from setting a static Ethernet MAC address via the ethaddr variable.