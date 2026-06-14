today's leftovers

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

This week, Tumbleweed had to take a short break over the weekend. Technically, everything was fine, but with the summer weather approaching in the northern hemisphere, some people tend to do less screen time, especially on weekends. The outcome is still very impressive: five snapshots were published this week (0604, 0605, 0608, 0609, and 0610)

The most relevant changes shipped this week include: [...]