news
today's leftovers
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2026/24
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
This week, Tumbleweed had to take a short break over the weekend. Technically, everything was fine, but with the summer weather approaching in the northern hemisphere, some people tend to do less screen time, especially on weekends. The outcome is still very impressive: five snapshots were published this week (0604, 0605, 0608, 0609, and 0610)
The most relevant changes shipped this week include: [...]
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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
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RedMonk ☛ The Open Source Maturity Spectrum [Ed: Microsoft front group speaks of "maturity" of things Microsoft is attacking]
Amidst an industry landscape in which major players are still evolving in their understanding and appreciation of open source, it’s worth laying out in more detail what a spectrum of open source maturity might look like. What are the various milestones along that path, and how does an organization reach them? Important as those questions
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FSF / Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty
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Linux Magazine ☛ EU Open Source Strategy Plays Key Role in Tech Sovereignty Package
Comprehensive measures adopted by the European Commission aim to reduce dependency on non-EU countries.
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