Games: Rescuing the Sun, Noctropolis, Pac-Man

Tired of running a mundane bookstore and ready to dive into the gritty, neon-drenched pages of a comic book? Get your trench coat ready, because Flashpoint Productions’ 1994 dark adventure, Noctropolis is now ready for public testing!

In this interactive comic brought to life you play as Peter Grey, a lonely bookstore owner pulled into a dystopian superhero world where the sun never shines. With the legendary hero Darksheer retired, it is up to you to take on his role, solve the puzzles, and save the city from a cast of villains doing the bidding of a mysterious force.