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Games: Rescuing the Sun, Noctropolis, Pac-Man
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Boiling Steam ☛ Sol Cesto: Rescuing the Sun - Review
There are quite a few gems out there when it comes to roguelite games, and from now on we need to add Sol Cesto to the list. The concept is dead simple: the sun has disappeared, and the world has plunged into darkness. The sunlight has been captured by an underground den of monsters, and your role, as a hero raising to the challenge, is to make it to the bottom of that deadly pit to rescue the sun to save humanity. Regular daily quest, right?
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ScummVM ☛ A darker shade of Grey: Noctropolis is Ready for Testing!
Tired of running a mundane bookstore and ready to dive into the gritty, neon-drenched pages of a comic book? Get your trench coat ready, because Flashpoint Productions’ 1994 dark adventure, Noctropolis is now ready for public testing!
In this interactive comic brought to life you play as Peter Grey, a lonely bookstore owner pulled into a dystopian superhero world where the sun never shines. With the legendary hero Darksheer retired, it is up to you to take on his role, solve the puzzles, and save the city from a cast of villains doing the bidding of a mysterious force.
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Garrit Franke ☛ Pac-Man, but you're the ghost
I always felt a little bad for the ghosts in Pac-Man. They patrol the maze, they corner the guy, and then he eats a glowing pellet and suddenly they're the ones running for their lives. So I built a small game where you finally get to play the other side.