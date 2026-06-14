news
Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka” Will Reach End of Life on July 9th, 2026
Released on October 9th, 2025, Ubuntu 25.10 (codename Questing Quokka) shipped with Linux kernel 6.17 and the GNOME 49 desktop environment for the flagship Ubuntu Desktop edition. It was also the first Ubuntu release to default to a Wayland-only experience on the Ubuntu Desktop flavor.
Since Ubuntu 25.10 is an interim release, supported for only nine months, its end of life is near and has been set in stone for Thursday, July 9th, 2026. After that date, Canonical will no longer provide users of Ubuntu 25.10 with software updates and security patches.